Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Games for Saturday, March 6, 2021
By:
Friday, March 5, 2021 | 4:47 PM
Boys
Quarterfinals
Class 5A
10-Latrobe (8-6) at 2-New Castle (18-2)
Noon Saturday
Winner plays: Winner of 6-Penn Hills (13-4) at 3-Laurel Highlands (13-3), 6 p.m. Wednesday in semifinals
About Latrobe: Senior Ryan Sickenberger converted a three-point play with 43 seconds left to push the Wildcats past No. 7 Thomas Jefferson, 61-59, in the first round. Frankie Newill had 17 points, Sickenberger 16, and Landon Butler 11 in the win.
About New Castle: The uptempo Red Hurricanes ran to their fifth straight win, 68-38 over Plum in the first round.
Class 2A
13-Winchester Thurston (9-4) at 5-Jeannette (14-4)
Noon Saturday
Winner plays: Winner of 8-Shenango (16-7) at 1-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-0), 6 p.m. Wednesday in semifinals
About Winchester Thurston: A section opponent of Jeannette, the Bears beat the Jayhawks, 65-60, earlier this season in a foul-plagued finish that saw all five Jeannette starters foul out, and the teams’ second meeting was postponed.
About Jeannette: After losing its playoff opener last season to Shenango, Jeannette rolled in the first round this year with a 69-34 win over Burgettstown. Jeannette is allowing 43.7 points per game, the second-lowest average in 2A.
10-Sewickley Academy (10-7) vs. 2-Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3)
Noon Saturday at Norwin
Winner plays: Winner of 11-Fort Cherry (13-6) at 3-Sto-Rox (10-5), 6 p.m. Wednesday in semifinals
About Sewickley Academy: The perennially strong Panthers handed GCC a loss in the final game of the regular season, 47-42, as senior guard George Zheng scored 21 points.
About Greensburg Central Catholic: The Centurions squeaked past Serra Catholic, 54-53, on the road in the first round as Brevan Williams scored 24 points and Christian McGowan had 13.
Girls
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
6-Butler (10-8) at 3-Norwin (12-4)
Noon Saturday
Winner plays: Winner of 10-Pine-Richland at 2-Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m. Wednesday in semifinals
About Butler: The Golden Tornado took care of Hempfield in the opening round, 48-36, as junior 5-foot-9 swing-guard Makenna Maier scored 25 points.
About Norwin: Could the Knights cruise in back-to-back rounds? They steamrolled North Hills in their opener, 55-12, as Danielle Rosso had 13 points and Brianna Zajicek 12.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
