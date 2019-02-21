Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Games of Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 7:43 PM

Boys

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Franklin Regional (17-6) vs. No. 3 Moon (21-1)

8 p.m. Friday at West Allegheny

Winner plays: Winner of No. 2 Penn Hills (19-3)/No. Montour (15-8)

Coaches: Steve Scorpion, Franklin Regional; Adam Kaufman, Moon

Points scored/allowed: Franklin Regional 59.1/47.4; Moon, 64.2/46.3

Players to watch: Thomas Merante, Sr., G, Franklin Regional; Tre Carter, Sr., G, Moon

Last playoff appearance: Franklin Regional, 2018 (lost to Mars, 55-44, in WPIAL championship); Moon, 2018 (lost to Franklin Regional, 28-26, in quarterfinals)

About Franklin Regional: The Panthers moved into the quarterfinals for the third straight time with a 66-41 win over Thomas Jefferson. The defensive-minded Panthers have a history with Moon. They split with Moon in the playoffs two years ago, losing in the WPIAL quarterfinals before upsetting the Tigers, 52-51, in the PIAA first round.

About Moon: The Tigers, who had a first-round bye, also take pride in defense, allowing just 46.3 points a game. They like to play a patient halfcourt game and work for high-percentage shots. Donovan Johnson, a 6-foot-6 OLSH transfer, and Carter, are key scorers. Their only loss is to No. 5 seed Chartiers Valley, 69-66, in Section 2.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Jeannette (13-10) vs. No. 3 Sewickley Academy (12-8)

8 p.m. Friday at Canon-McMillan

Winner plays: Winner of No. 2 Serra Catholic (18-3)/No. 7 Sto-Rox (14-9) Tuesday in semifinals

Coaches: Adrian Batts, Jeannette; Win Palmer, Sewickley Academy

Points scored/allowed: Jeannette, 54.1/51.3; Sewickley Academy, 68.4/57.8

Players to watch: Marcus Barnes, Sr., F, Jeannette; Isiah Warfield, Jr., G, Sewickley Academy

Last playoff appearance: Jeannette, 2018 (Lost to OLSH, 72-64, in semifinals); Sewickley Academy, 2018 (won Class 2A championship)

About Jeannette: Batts said the Jayhawks played their best game of the season in a 70-47 first-round win over Springdale. The Jayhawks have been eliminated from the WPIAL tournament by Sewickley Academy in three of the last four years.

About Sewickley Academy: The defending WPIAL champion Panthers have not played a game since Feb. 11, a 93-60 loss to Class 6A No. 1 seed Pine-Richland in the Hoops for a Cure event at Pine-Richland. The team has dealt with the departure of former standout Nate Ridgeway, a 6-5 swingman who left the team in late January. The Panthers are 3-2 without him, including a 71-66 win over top-seeded OLSH.

Girls

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Norwin (20-1) vs. No. 6 Mt. Lebanon (12-10)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of No. 2 North Allegheny (21-1)/No. 7 Upper St. Clair (11-11) Tuesday in semifinals

Coaches: Brian Brozeski, Norwin; Dori Oldaker, Mt. Lebanon

Points scored/allowed: Norwin, 58.7/37; Mt. Lebanon, 49.4/47.4

Players to watch: Olivia Gribble, Jr., G, Norwin; Jamey Napoleon, Jr., F, Mt. Lebanon

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: Norwin, 2018 (lost to Mt. Lebanon, 53-40, in quarterfinals); Mt. Lebanon, 2018 (lost to North Allegheny, 34-20, in semifinals)

About Norwin: The Knights meet Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth straight season and will attempt to break a two-game postseason losing streak to the Blue Devils. Norwin defeated the Blue Devils in the 2016 quarterfinals en route to its second consecutive district title.

About Mt. Lebanon: The Blue Devils will try to win a postseason game for the fourth consecutive season. After starting the season 3-6, Mt. Lebanon won nine of its last 13 games.

Class A

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (19-3) vs. No. 6 Quigley (13-10)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Peters Township

Winner plays: Winner of No.2 Rochester (16-6)/No. 7 Avella (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals

Coaches: Sam Salih, Greensburg Central Catholic; Bill Del Tondo, Quigley

Points scored/allowed: Greensburg Central Catholic, 62.7/41; Quigley, 47.3/45

Players to watch: Anna Eisaman, Sr., G/F, Greensburg Central Catholic; Clara Stephenson, Sr., F, Quigley

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: Greensburg Central Catholic, 2018 (lost to Serra Catholic, 53-39, in quarterfinals); Quigley, 2018 (lost to West Greene, 66-59, in semifinals)

About Greensburg Central Catholic: After a rare one-and-done WPIAL playoff trip last year, the Centurions will look reach the semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons. They were undefeated (10-0) in Section 3 this season and went 8-2 in their final 10 regular season games. Junior Melina Maietta and senior Bella Skatell team with Eisaman for a triple threat.

About Quigley: Stephenson had 13 points to help Quigley advanced to the quarterfinals with a 47-33 win over Mapletown in the first round. The Spartans finished in a three-way tie for second with in Section 1 with Sewickley Academy and Vincentian Academy.

