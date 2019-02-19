Westmoreland basketball playoff preview capsules for Wednesday’s games

Monday, February 18, 2019 | 7:45 PM

Franklin Regional’s Nick Leopold attempts to dribble as Belle Vernon’s Koby Kuhns gets entangled on defense on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 during the Hempfield boys’ basketball tournament at Hempfield Area High School. ,

Boys

Class 4A

First round

No. 10 Derry (12-7) vs. No. 7 Blackhawk (9-13)

8 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 2 Ambridge (14-8) Saturday in quarterfinals.

Coaches: Tom Esposito, Derry; Brooks Roorback, Blackhawk

Points scored/points allowed: Derry, 57.8/56.6; Blackhawk, 60.8/58.4

Players to watch: John Kerr, Sr., F, Derry; Sammy Fusetti, Sr., G, Blackhawk

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: Derry, 2007-08 (lost to Thomas Jefferson, 82-41, in Class AAA first round); Blackhawk, 2013-14 (lost to Thomas Jefferson, 72-67, in AAA quarterfinals)

About Derry: It’s been awhile since the Trojans have occupied a spot in a boys basketball playoff bracket. Derry has gone 11 years without a postseason appearance and has never won a playoff game. Kerr is an underrated post player. The team’s lone senior averages 16.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.3 blocks and complements a strong array of guards. Justin Huss (10.6) and Aidan Bushey (10.5) also average in double figures.

About Blackhawk: A traditional power, Blackhawk has been on the outside looking in on the postseason for the last four years. Fusetti makes the Cougars go. He averages 17 points. Blackhawk beat Derry in the first round in 1995, 61-40.

No. 5 Highlands (15-7) vs. No. 12 Belle Vernon (8-14)

8 p.m. Wednesday at North Hills

Winner plays: No. 4 Uniontown (18-3) or No. 13 Beaver (6-15) Saturday in quarterfinals

Coaches: Tyler Stoczynski, Highlands; Joe Salvino, Belle Vernon

Points scored/allowed: Highlands, 66.0/56.9; Belle Vernon, 60.5/69.3

Players to watch: Johnny Crise, Jr., F, Highlands; Cam Nusser, Jr., G, Belle Vernon

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: Highlands, 2018, semifinals (lost to Franklin Regional, 48-40); Belle Vernon, 2018, semifinals (lost to New Castle, 63-43)

About Highlands: The Golden Rams, who won a share of the Section 1-4A title, advanced to at least the semifinals in two of the past three seasons. They played in Class 5A the last two seasons. Highlands won nine of its last 12 games, and its last loss to a Class 4A team came Jan. 8. The 6-foot-7 Crise (15.8 ppg) has offers from Robert Morris and S.C. Upstate. Junior guard Luke Cochran averages 18.9 points.

About Belle Vernon: Salvino is in his first season at Belle Vernon after 34 years and more than 600 wins at neighboring Monessen. Nusser averaged more than 15 points, leading the Leopards in scoring for a second consecutive season. The program reached the PIAA playoffs last season for the first time in two decades.

