Westmoreland boys athlete of the week: Anthoni DiFalco, Franklin Regional

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 11:09 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional's Anthony DiFalco heads the ball toward net while competing against Trinity on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Franklin Regional High School.

Anthony DiFalco

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: DiFalco scored three goals to lead No. 3 Franklin Regional (14-3) to an 8-0 win over No. 14 Trinity (10-6-2) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Franklin Regional on Oct. 23. DiFalco, who has 117 career goals, has 32 goals and 24 assists this season. The Panthers will host No. 6. Kiski Area (16-3) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kiski Area defeated Gateway, 5-1, in the first round.

“I thought we played pretty well. We had a pretty good press going against Trinity. I think we just need to carry it into the next game against Kiski,” DiFalco said.

What are your college plans for next season?

I think I’m going to stay local with the three city schools. I should know where I want to be pretty soon. I have visits coming up with them. I didn’t want to travel far, and it would be nice for my family to come out and watch me. I would like to major in business.

What’s the team’s mindset heading into the quarterfinals?

We just need to keep our heads. We can’t overthink them and play our usual game.

What would it mean to win three titles in four seasons?

It would be pretty amazing. I hope we make it that far and make a state run. But we need to take it one game at a time.

How has your game grown throughout your high school career?

Since my freshman year, I was just thinking about scoring goals. However, I’ve made an effort to have more assists. This year is the most I’ve had in my high school career, and I think that’s what I’m going to need to do at the college level.

What’s your favorite Halloween costume you wore?

I was a Ninja Turtle one year.

