Westmoreland boys soccer notebook: Fewer practices makes perfect for Greensburg Central Catholic

By:

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 6:53 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic celebrates following their PIAA semifinal win over Brockway at Norwin High School on Nov. 17, 2020.

Practice doesn’t make perfect. At least that is the case at Greensburg Central Catholic.

First-year boys soccer coach Rob Fabean thinks teams can practice too often and overexert energy in between games, which, he believes, is counterproductive — and even costly.

It’s not that GCC has low numbers. That is not the case at all. Fabian wants to save his race cars for race day. No need to go dragging around the highway just for the sake of doing so.

“We might have 11 practices all year,” said Fabian, who took over for Tyler Solis, who resigned after five seasons, an 83-15-2 record, two WPIAL titles and three PIAA playoff trips. Fabian was his assistant.

“You see if too often. Teams are shot by the end of October,” Fabian said. “I don’t want our guys to be toast by the time the playoffs roll around.”

GCC, the defending WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up in Class A, will try to get better through verbally breaking down games, all while resting their bodies so they’re fresh.

“Let’s say we play on a Sunday,” Fabian said. “They should get 72 hours off. Then maybe Monday we go 20 percent.”

GCC senior Mason Fabian said he understands why the practice and training schedule is more geared toward games.

“We want to learn more from the games (than practice),” he said.

Mason Fabian is a Division I prospect who is considering Navy, Oakland and Winthrop.

Yough improved

Yough has not been a factor in the WPIAL postseason and had not experienced much winning in recent years.

But with wins over Waynesburg and Southmoreland — by scores of 2-0 and 7-0 — the Cougars won their first two games for the first time since 2011.

They dropped a 6-1 decision to Charleroi in the Section 3-2A opener, but that didn’t take away from the start.

Yough could be on track to do something it hasn’t done since 2016 — make the playoffs. The Cougars also are chasing their first winning season since 2014.

Rankings check

Belle Vernon jumped into the top 5 in the TribLive HSSN Class 3A rankings. The Leopards started 5-0, outscoring opponents, 19-3.

Two other local teams stayed put in their respective classes; Norwin is No. 3 in Class 4A, and Greensburg Central Catholic is No. 1 in Class A, despite an opening loss to Eden Christian, 4-3.

Double duty

Latrobe’s Tom Kennedy is coaching the Wildcats boys team as usual, but he has added a second job this season.

Kennedy is also a volunteer assistant for the girls team. His granddaughter, junior goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb, plays for the Lady Wildcats.

“It gives me a chance to see her play when I can,” Kennedy said. “It keeps me busy going between the teams.”

Some forget that Kennedy started the girls’ program at Greensburg Central Catholic. He coached the GCC boys before coming to Latrobe.

Kennedy also helped to form the men’s and women’s soccer programs at Westmoreland County Community College.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg C.C., Latrobe, Norwin, Yough