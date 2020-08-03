Westmoreland County American League names all-stars
By:
Monday, August 3, 2020 | 11:20 PM
After a mostly flawless regular season and a strong start to the playoffs — a fine summer baseball run, all things considered amid the covid-19 pandemic — the Westmoreland American League stayed the course with another tradition by naming its all-league teams.
The league, which normally is known as District 31 of American Legion but was renamed due to the Legion shutting down for baseball this season, released its position-by-position list of its top players Monday on the eve of the championship between Bushy Run and Latrobe.
The all-league teams, selected via a vote by managers and coaches, are as follows:
Pitchers
First team
Michael Bell, Yough
Ethan Boring, Latrobe
Jake Bradish, Latrobe
Vinnie Martin, Yough
Giovanni Scott, Bushy Run
Second team
Cam Dominick, Latrobe
Blake Fairman, Young Township
Connor Helm, Murrysville
Ben Rafferty, Latrobe
Matt Skelly, Murrysville
…
Catchers
First team
Cole DeFillippo, Bushy Run
Logan Short, Latrobe
Second team
John Malinak, Hempfield East
…
Infielders
First team
Michael Bell, Yough
Garrett Couch, Bushy Run
Jeffrey Downs, Murrysville
Ben Rafferty, Latrobe
Cody Ulander, Yough
Braden Yard, Young Township
Second team
Vinnie Amatucci, Latrobe
Reid Amundson, Hempfield East
Hunter Eperesi, Hempfield East
Joel Nemec, Yough
Clay Petrosky, Latrobe
Anthony Sherwin, Bushy Run
Josh Ulery, Derry
Nate Wilkins, Yough
…
Outfielders
First team
Ben Anderson, Latrobe
Jake Bradish, Latrobe
Trevor Brncic, Murrysville
Dajauhn Hertzog, Hempfield East
Vinnie Martin, Yough
Zach Miller, Murrysville
Second team
Brett Andreani, Bushy Run
Ray Halahurich, Yough
Brandon Coughlin, Hempfield East
…
Honorable mention
Andrew Baker, Derry
Tony Bertolino, Young Township
Ryan Bushey, Derry
Lance Daley, Hempfield East
Caden Kastronis, Yough
Jonas King, Mt. Pleasant
Kameron Pritts, Yough
Ethan Prugh, Young Township
Easton Schropp, Bushy Run
Mason Seftas, Derry
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
More Baseball• Belle Vernon edges Summer Rams in WPSBL quarterfinals
• Bushy Run stays hot, advances to championship game
• Latrobe reaches WCABL finals; Murrysville, Bushy Run split
• Norwin’s Nick Fleming commits to Mount St. Mary’s baseball
• Latrobe makes epic comeback in Westmoreland County summer baseball playoffs