Westmoreland County American League names all-stars

By:

Monday, August 3, 2020 | 11:20 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bushy Run catcher Cole Defillippo makes the catch as Young Township’s Ethan Prugh strikes out in a Westmoreland County American Baseball League playoff game Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

After a mostly flawless regular season and a strong start to the playoffs — a fine summer baseball run, all things considered amid the covid-19 pandemic — the Westmoreland American League stayed the course with another tradition by naming its all-league teams.

The league, which normally is known as District 31 of American Legion but was renamed due to the Legion shutting down for baseball this season, released its position-by-position list of its top players Monday on the eve of the championship between Bushy Run and Latrobe.

The all-league teams, selected via a vote by managers and coaches, are as follows:

Pitchers

First team

Michael Bell, Yough

Ethan Boring, Latrobe

Jake Bradish, Latrobe

Vinnie Martin, Yough

Giovanni Scott, Bushy Run

Second team

Cam Dominick, Latrobe

Blake Fairman, Young Township

Connor Helm, Murrysville

Ben Rafferty, Latrobe

Matt Skelly, Murrysville

Catchers

First team

Cole DeFillippo, Bushy Run

Logan Short, Latrobe

Second team

John Malinak, Hempfield East

Infielders

First team

Michael Bell, Yough

Garrett Couch, Bushy Run

Jeffrey Downs, Murrysville

Ben Rafferty, Latrobe

Cody Ulander, Yough

Braden Yard, Young Township

Second team

Vinnie Amatucci, Latrobe

Reid Amundson, Hempfield East

Hunter Eperesi, Hempfield East

Joel Nemec, Yough

Clay Petrosky, Latrobe

Anthony Sherwin, Bushy Run

Josh Ulery, Derry

Nate Wilkins, Yough

Outfielders

First team

Ben Anderson, Latrobe

Jake Bradish, Latrobe

Trevor Brncic, Murrysville

Dajauhn Hertzog, Hempfield East

Vinnie Martin, Yough

Zach Miller, Murrysville

Second team

Brett Andreani, Bushy Run

Ray Halahurich, Yough

Brandon Coughlin, Hempfield East

Honorable mention

Andrew Baker, Derry

Tony Bertolino, Young Township

Ryan Bushey, Derry

Lance Daley, Hempfield East

Caden Kastronis, Yough

Jonas King, Mt. Pleasant

Kameron Pritts, Yough

Ethan Prugh, Young Township

Easton Schropp, Bushy Run

Mason Seftas, Derry

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .