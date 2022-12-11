Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore, Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer

Saturday, December 10, 2022 | 3:01 PM

Submitted Mt. Pleasant senior basketball player Tiffany Zelmore Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Southmoreland junior basketball player Ty Keffer Previous Next

Tiffany Zelmore

School: Mt. Pleasant

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: A fourth-year starter for the Vikings, Zelmore scored her 1,000th career point during the opening weekend of the season.

She scored 32 points and reached the milestone in Mt. Pleasant’s 63-21 victory over Ringgold.

The 5-foot-11 forward made the Greensburg Salem tip-off all-tournament team.

She had 10 points in a 57-20 loss to Greensburg Salem, and followed with a 22-point game as Mt. Pleasant edged Derry, 50-47. Her 25 points led the Vikings past Yough in overtime, 49-44.

Zelmore has 1,055 points in 65 career games.

What was it like scoring your 1,000th point and how did it happen?

It was such a surreal moment and it happened off a putback. After, it was just all one big blur. I had to go home to watch Hudl to believe it.

Did you know how many points you needed?

In the back of my mind I knew I needed 24 points, but it was not on my mind at the time. I had a lot of friends and family there screaming after that basket, so I knew then.

What is your favorite memory from high school basketball so far?

It used to be getting an unexpected playoff win my sophomore year, but after last weekend it is definitely scoring the 1,000.

Do you consider yourself a true post player?

No, because there are a lot of girls that are taller than me and I feel like I can shoot from around the perimeter, too.

Who is your favorite pro athlete?

Tom Brady.

Who is the best player you’ve played against?

Olivia Cernuto. She makes so many things happen both on offense and defense.

Who or what got you started in basketball?

I have an older sister who was into all the sports at a young age, so I’ve been watching games forever. It was just a given that I would play them all ,too.

What made you want to throw the discus?

I used to play softball, but travel would take up so much time that there wasn’t time to focus on all the other sports I liked to do. I gave up softball for soccer and basketball. I had time open in the spring and my pap really wanted me to just try throwing. I did and I found that I really liked the individual aspect of it.

Did you follow the Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team’s playoff run this past season?

Yes, that was my old team from freshman and sophomore year when I was goalie until I gave up soccer to focus more on basketball and throwing. I have played with most of those girls. They have a really talented young group of players. I also think it is pretty cool getting to know Laurel Rummel, who is their goalie and she’s a fellow teammate for basketball now.

Do you have a good luck charm or any superstitions?

I have a black and white cat (Tommy) and I like to pet his white fur before I leave my house for games.

What are you most proud of about yourself?

I think my determination because when I want something bad enough, I won’t stop until I get it.

What do you want most for Christmas?

I know the common answer is for my family to be healthy. My family has gone through some major health issues over the past year that has put a different perspective on things. So when I say my greatest wish is to have my family healthy, I truly mean it. If I had to pick a tangible thing though, I would say: If there are any Santas out there, it sure would be awesome to find NBA tickets under my tree.

What is your all-time favorite Christmas gift?

I got a Quad for Christmas when I was younger.

Favorite Christmas movie?

Home Alone.

High school basketball needs more ____?

Dedication.

I have way too many ____ ?

$2 bills.

Ty Keffer

School: Southmoreland

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Because Keffer was playing varsity football for the first time this season, there was no way to know how he would handle making the football-to-basketball transition that many high school athletes make at this time of year. He handled it pretty well, all right. The 6-foot-4 Keffer scored 58 points in his first two games of the season – 30 in a 75-38 win over Frazier and 28 in a 75-68 victory over Greensburg Salem.

You’re off to such a great start to the season. What’s been working for you?

The team’s really good. They don’t really depend on anyone. And I just really like winning. Sometimes I take advantage of my confidence and I just shoot the ball. It’s been falling a lot. I think I’m shooting – I checked – like 80%. The shot’s been on, with the confidence and everything. Not really a lot of layups. Just shooting a lot.

Are you in the zone that shooters sometimes talk about, where they feel like every shot they take is going to go in?

There was one scrimmage before the season. I shot one shot and I just looked away. I just knew it was going in. I’ve been doing a lot of form shooting. It’s been going in. It felt so good. My shot’s been feeling so good.

What’s your career high in points in a game?

It’s 30 (last season). In the Frazier game, I had 30 with like three minutes left in the third quarter. I told coach to put me in so I could get 32 and beat my highest. He didn’t let me, though, because we were up by 40.

Is there anything from playing football that helps you on the court?

I think the footwork. That helps a lot. But what really helps me is just being active. It helps me be more athletic. Running a lot helps my calves, helps me jump.

The team missed the playoffs last year, which is rare for Southmoreland. How much does that motivate you this season?

We have two seniors and we really want them to get to the playoffs. Every practice, we’re more serious than last year. We know we can go far this year. We have a lot of freshmen coming up that are really good. We’re trying to teach them as best we can, help the seniors out and we’re really motivated.

Do you have any game-day superstitions?

I keep everything the same. I pack my bag the same. I eat the same. I do a lot of stuff the same.

What do you eat?

I eat Cinnamon Toast Crunch every game day.

You should get an NIL deal with them.

I should.

What do you listen to pregame?

Rap. Lil Uzi Vert is my go-to guy.

Jordan or LeBron?

Jordan

What’s your favorite gym to shoot in?

I have to say our gym. I’ve been making shots there.

Who’s your favorite player to watch?

I don’t really watch a particular player. I watch players and try to pick up on moves and what they do.

What are your college plans at this point?

I definitely want to go to college. My football coach said I’m going to get interest for football and basketball. It just depends on what I decide. I’d definitely go for either.

