Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Norwin’s Josephine Dollman, Southmoreland’s Henry Miller

Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Henry Miller Southmoreland’s Henry Miller is a member of the 2022-23 swim team. Submitted Norwin freshman wrestler Josephine "Jojo" Dollman Previous Next

Josephine Dollman

School: Norwin

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Freshman

Claim to fame: Dollman, who goes by Jojo, won a title at the inaugural MyHouse Western Regional girls championships at Kiski Area.

She needed 2 minutes, 39 seconds to pin Saegertown’s Kacie Mook to capture the 136-pound title. She had three consecutive pins in the tournament.

Dollman will compete in the girls state championship Sunday in Central Dauphin.

“She is developing into an all-around great wrestler,” Norwin coach Kyle Martin said.

What was it like winning a regional title, and every one of your matches ending by pin?

Winning a regional title as a freshman felt like a dream. I’ve been waiting to wrestle at the high school level for years, and because of that, I went into the tournament hungry. I knew what my goals were, and I’ve put in so much time and effort to get where I am today. My matches against these girls are what I’ve been training for my entire season. I went in there with the confidence I knew I needed to have.

How many wins do you have this season?

Including exhibition matches and boys tournaments, I have 28 wins this season.

This is an important time for girls wrestling. What do you see as your role in the sport’s move to WPIAL and PIAA prominence?

At my school, there is a large drive towards the sanctioning of our own team. Coach Martin is 100% behind it, and I have been recruiting as many girls as possible to join the team and many of them have found a lot of love of the sport. I hope to eventually get our team together and official and help schools around us form a team as well. We are here to stay, and I hope that the PIAA and WPIAL groups are soon going to recognize that.

How and when did you first get into wrestling?

After finishing my chemo treatments at age 5, my parents put me into Brazilian jiu-jitsu. When I turned 8, my father put me into Norwin’s junior wrestling program to improve my jiu-jitsu and grappling skills. Since then, it has become my favorite sport.

What were the chemo treatments for?

I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 2 and underwent chemotherapy for around three years until I was starting kindergarten. It was rough for my family and I, but I will be 11 years in remission this September. I am perfectly healthy now.

Who is your favorite wrestler to watch, pro or college?

My favorite collegiate wrestle is Spencer Lee of Iowa, and my favorite pro wrestler is Helen Maroulis. She is such a trail blazer for women’s wrestling.

What is your favorite wrestling move and why?

A wing. You can do a lot from that position.

From where or whom do you get your toughness?

I definitely have trained myself to be tough. My coaches and parents have taught me to be gritty and create something I love out of blood, sweat, and tears.

What is your training routine like for wrestling? How often do you work on your craft?

I am in the room six days a week and I take Sundays off for active recovery. Whether it be live wrestling, drilling or some other form of conditioning/work, I make sure to put a lot of time into what I do.

What is your diet like during the season?

During the season, I eat mostly protein with vegetables or carbs, and a few cheat days here and there for a reward. I love chicken and rice after a workout or steak with potatoes. Our coaches and families make sure our bodies are properly fueled and taken care of.

Are you into any other sports?

I actually compete in three other sports outside of wrestling. I am a fall softball player, a sprinter and jumper for track and an Olympic weightlifter. Wrestling is definitely my forte, but I make sure to be well-rounded in everything I do.

Any secret talents or interesting hobbies?

I am double-jointed and can perform like a contortionist. My hobbies include drawing and journaling. I use both as a form of stress relief.

If you had intro music, what would be your song?

I think it would probably be “Lose Yourself” (by Eminem). The idea of taking every opportunity as it may be your last, feeling yourself in the moment and doing anything you set your mind to sticks with me at every match I wrestle in.

Henry Miller

Southmoreland

Senior

Swimmer

Claim to fame: The Scotties senior won two WPIAL Class 2A swimming titles on March 3 and set records in both events.

Miller won the 50 freestyle (20.18) and the 100 butterfly (48.87). Now Miller heads to the PIAA championships at Bucknell. He won the 100 butterfly in 2022 and placed third in the 100 breaststroke. He placed third in the 100 breaststroke as a sophomore.

Like many swimmers, did you qualify in every event?

Yes, That was a goal. I picked the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

What do you remember about your performance in the PIAA meet in 2022?

During the 100 breaststroke, my goggles fell off. It was special to win a state title.

Talk about your performance at the WPIALs last week?

It was amazing. I didn’t expect to break the WPIAL records.

You swam in meets at Hempfield because Southmoreland does have a team or pool. What are your best memories there?

I actually grew up in Hempfield and swan with many of the members of the team. My family moved to Scottdale and I was bummed that Southmoreland didn’t have a team. I wrestled at Mt. Pleasant a couple years and then I went to Hempfield for meets. Dominic Falcon, who was a WPIAL champion, is one of my best friends.

What’s you best memory about winning a PIAA title?

It was a great feeling. I wasn’t seeded high and no one expected me to win.

What’s one of your favorite memories this season?

Training with the Hempfield team. We all became friends. I’m also honored to represent Southmoreland.

Who is the toughest swimmer you’ve faced?

Upper St. Clair’s Josh Matheny. Also, Dom and Joseph Gardner of Mt. Pleasant. They’re also my best friends.

Who is your favorite swimmer?

I like to watch Olympians Nathan Adrian and Cody Miller compete. Both are hard workers.

Is there a place you’d like to go to some day?

I’d like to compete at Fort Lauderdale. It’s on my bucket list.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

I like going to the Outer Banks. It’s so relaxing there. It’s private and calm.

Is there a place you’d like to go on vacation that you haven’t?

I want to go to the Florida Keys. I’ve heard the water is warm and clear.

If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone, who would it be and what would you talk about?

(Endurance athlete) David Goggins. I’d love to talk to hm and learn from him.

Do you have a dream ride?

A Porche 911.

Where is your go to place for snacks after a practice or meet?

We go to Sheetz for the Wisconsin Cheese Bites with boom-boom sauce.

What’s your favorite snack?

I like plain bagels from Aldi’s loaded with peanut butter. I’ll eat that three or four times a day.

What is your favorite meal your mom makes?

Actually, my sister Audrey makes a good Sushi dish.

Who got you started in swimming?

My doctor. He felt it would make my asthma better.

What music to you like to listen to?

I like rocker Bob Welch and rapper Kodak Black.

Do you plan to swim in college?

I’m going to swim at Clarion.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

