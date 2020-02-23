Westmoreland County basketball playoff preview capsule: Game of Feb. 24, 2020

By:

Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 5:31 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Gracie Spadaro (15) attempts to score over Freeport defense in girls WPIAL basketball playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Penn-Trafford High School.

Today’s game

Girls

Class 4A semifinals

No. 2 Southmoreland (23-0) vs. No. 3 Central Valley (18-6)

8 p.m. at Peters Township

Winner plays: No. 1 North Catholic (21-1) or No. 4 Blackhawk (20-3)

Coaches: Brian Pritts, Southmoreland; Chris Raso, Central Valley

Points scored/allowed: Southmoreland 57.5 ppg/30.8; Central Valley 60.5/44.7

Players to watch: Erika Sherbondy, Southmoreland (Sr., G); Alysssa Gillin, Central Valley (So., F)

About Southmoreland: The Scotties won a thriller in the quarterfinals by holding off No. 7 Freeport, 54-52. Senior Sarah Pisula made a key steal in the closing seconds and made two free throws to help seal the win. Sophomore Gracie Spadaro scored 17 points, and Sherbondy found her rhythm from outside the arc with four 3-pointers and 14 points. Southmoreland never has made it this far. Not only did it reach the semis, but it also clinched a PIAA playoff spot and set a program record for wins in a season. Pritts’ next win will be his 235th across two coaching stints.

About Central Valley: The reining WPIAL runner-up, Central Valley would love another shot at top-seeded North Catholic at Petersen Events Center. It outrebounded No. 6 Knoch, 45-27, but was pushed to overtime by the Knights before prevailing 52-47 in Thursday’s quarterfinal. Gillin scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and Allyson Kirby and Christiane Frye had 14 points apiece. Kirby made a key 3-pointer in overtime. The Warriors split with No. 4 Blackhawk and shared a section title with the Cougars.

