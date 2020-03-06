Westmoreland County basketball playoff preview capsule: Game of March 6, 2020

Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 8:46 PM

Today’s game

Boys

Class 4A first round

Belle Vernon (19-7) vs. Clearfield (15-8)

7:30 p.m. at St. Marys High School

Winner plays: Winner of Lancaster Catholic (23-3) and Ringgold (14-10) on Tuesday in second round

Coaches: Joe Salvino, Belle Vernon; Nathan Glunt, Clearfield

Players to watch: Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (So., G); Cade Walker, Clearfield (Sr., F)

About Belle Vernon: The Leopards made the WPIAL championship for the first time since 1978 but could not overcome top-seeded Highlands and fell 72-54 at Petersen Events Center. Whitlock was a bright spot as he scored 27 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career, a rarity for a sophomore. Second-year coach Salvino won two PIAA titles in his 34 years coaching Monessen. The Leopards made the state playoffs two years ago but lost to Hickory in the first round 92-52. They have not won a state playoff game since 1981.

About Clearfield: Clearfield has become somewhat of a dynasty in District 9, winning a record-tying six consecutive district titles, the latest a 51-40 triumph over Bradford. In that game, Walker has 16 points and six rebounds. He is a 1,000-point scorer for his career. Freshman Cole Miller is a 3-point threat. The Bison give up just 49 points a game.

