Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: Franklin Regional’s Colton Hudson

By:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | 10:09 AM

Submitted by Colton Hudson Franklin Regional’s Colton Hudson is a member of the 2021 soccer team.

Colton Hudson

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Hudson, who has 18 goals and 15 assists this season, scored the tying goal and made a penalty kick as No. 3 Franklin Regional (16-4) defeated No. 4 Plum (17-4-1), 2-1 (4-1 on penalty kicks), in the consolation match of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Gateway on Nov. 3. Franklin Regional will face District 10 champion Cathedral Prep (17-1-1) on Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.

“It was a big (goal). I thought we had a lot of chances. It was a nice build up. I think it created a lot of momentum for the team,” Hudson said.

What does it mean to you to keep the season going after the tough semifinal loss to Hampton?

It wasn’t a third-place game for us. We wanted to keep the season going for the seniors. Going into the game, we didn’t want the season to end.

What was it like during the penalty kicks?

At the beginning in the huddle, five or six of us said that we wanted to go in penalty kicks. We had confidence going into them. We trusted each other.

What’s the team’s mindset heading into the PIAA playoffs?

We are going to take it one game at a time. If we take it one step at a time, especially against Erie Cathedral Prep, (we should be OK). We will need to come out and play our best against them.

What’s it like to play along side someone like Anthony DiFalco?

I love playing with Anthony. I’ve played with him in middle school and since freshman year. He’s very well respected, and the players on the team really love him, too.

Who is your favorite musician?

Luke Combs. I love country. It keeps me relaxed. It’s soothing for me.

