Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: Jeannette’s Jordan Taylor

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 9:52 AM

Submitted by Jordan Taylor Jeanette’s Jordan Taylor is a member of the 2021 boys soccer team.

Jordan Taylor

School: Jeannette

Sport: Soccer

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Taylor, who has 29 goals this season, scored five goals to lead Jeannette to a 14-0 win over Geibel in Section 2-A action Oct. 2. Taylor, who has 55 goals in his career, scored five goals for the Jayhawks in a 7-1 win over Derry in section play Sept. 27. Taylor’s performance this year, aided by the Jayhawks supporting cast, has lead Jeannette to its first WPIAL playoff berth since the program was started in 1997.

“It’s going great. All the players are playing well. The year before last year, we would get annihilated. Even if we don’t win, it’s fine,” Taylor said.

What does it mean to be part of the team that clinched the program’s first WPIAL playoff berth?

It makes me feel really happy. For football, it’s more common to do. Ever since we found out we made playoffs, it has been really exciting. Even if we lose the first game, I knew we made it.

What does the team need to do as you prepare yourselves for the playoffs?

Composure on defense. We need to possess the ball more. We never attack unless it’s a counter attack.

Do you have sibling competition with your younger brother, Jorel?

We bash each other here and there. We are trying to make each other better and make sure we have the same mindset.

Would you rather have to say anything that comes to mind all the time or never have to say anything at all?

I would like to say what comes to mind. I rather speak my opinion rather than saying nothing at all.

What was your favorite cartoon growing up?

“SpongeBob.”

