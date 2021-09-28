Westmoreland County boys athlete of the week: Mt. Pleasant’s Chase McCloy

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 10:48 AM

Submitted by Jen McCloy Mt. Pleasant’s Chase McCloy is a member of the 2021 soccer team.

Chase McCloy

School: Mt. Pleasant

Sport: Soccer

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: McCloy recorded four goals and two assists to lead Mt. Pleasant (4-2-1, 3-1-1) past Southmoreland, 10-0, in Section 3-2A action Sept. 23. McCloy scored a goal in the Vikings’ 4-1 victory over Waynesburg in section play Sept. 21. Last season, Mt. Pleasant lost in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals to Deer Lakes, 7-1. McCloy netted two goals for the Vikings in a 6-2 win over Ligonier Valley on Sept. 3.

“I think our teamwork and coaching were pretty good,” said McCloy, who has eight goals and four assists this season.

What did you learn from the team’s start this season?

We can’t take a team for granted and think that we can win before the game even starts.

What did the team learn from the loss to Deer Lakes in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals last season?

If we get there again, we would have to do better than what we did.

What’s your favorite sport?

Basketball. It has a faster pace than soccer, and the score is a little higher.

What’s your earliest memory of playing soccer?

(I was) 5 years old playing in the rec league. I remember when I scored my first goal.

What’s the one song you can’t stop listening to?

I don’t have one song specifically, but I mostly listen to rap music.

