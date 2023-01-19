Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer hits 1,000-point mark

Ty Keffer became the ninth male basketball player from Southmoreland to reach the 1,000-point mark Wednesday in the Scotties’ 78-55 victory over visiting Indiana.

Keffer, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, hit the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers with 4 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the third quarter. He finished with 27 points, his ninth game of 26 or more points this season.

Keffer, who also had 1,000 yards receiving in football this season, has 1,002 points and should climb the program’s scoring list.

The others in the Scotties’ 1,000-point club are Eric Roslonski (1988-92; 2,192 points), Russ Grimm (1974-76; 1,297), Matt Odroneic (2002-06; 1,256), Jim Keibler (1971-73; 1,241), Brandon Stone (2014-17; 1,199), Riley Comforti (2016-20; 1,144), Tommy Pisula (2015-17; 1,043) and Doug Leighty (1983-85; 1,014).

Who’s next?

Norwin senior Adam Bilinsky looks to be the next county player in line for 1,000 points. The Mercyhurst commit has 901 career points but has been slowed by an ankle injury that has caused him to miss three games.

Senior Landon Butler of Latrobe and junior Terek Crosby of Yough recently eclipsed 1,000.

Recruiting Butler

Latrobe senior Landon Butler continues to hear from Division II schools that want him to be a part of their program.

Butler, a 6-foot-4 guard, has a pair of scholarship offers from West Liberty and West Chester. But more schools are flashing interest, including Fairmont State (W.Va.), Nova Southeastern (Fla.) and Montevallo (Ala.).

Butler’s brothers, of course, were also standouts at Latrobe before stellar college careers.

Austin Butler, Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer, played at Holy Cross and Charlotte before signing a pro contract in Finland.

Bryce Butler is one of he top Division II players in the country. He is a junior at West Liberty.

All three scored 1,000 career points in high school. Austin and Bryce also did so in college.

Clelian Heights returns

The Clelian Heights Day basketball event at Franklin Regional is returning this year after a two-year hiatus caused by the covid pandemic.

Students from Clelian Heights, a school in Greensburg for exceptional children, will come to Murrysville on Jan. 27 for a full school assembly that begins at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium.

There will be a basketball game with a 3-point contest at halftime, and cheerleaders and a pep band will add to the atmosphere.

The Franklin Regional basketball boosters will present Sister Charlene Celli with a check to support the school.

Crosby rising

Greensburg Central Catholic has one of the better freshman players in the WPIAL in Samir Crosby.

A starting guard, Crosby has consistently been one of the Centurions’ top scorers and defenders.

“He is just so smart and composed for that age,” GCC junior guard Tyree Turner said.

Turner and Crosby are both combo guards and often switch off at point guard.

Crosby is averaging 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

“He’s really mature, on and off the court, for a freshman,” GCC coach Christian Hyland said. “He defends at a high level and what might be most impressive is his will to compete, taking charges and on the floor for loose balls.”

I know you

Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino must really like coaching against his football guys.

Muccino also is an assistant coach for the Belle Vernon football team, which won WPIAL and PIAA championships this season. Eight football players also play basketball for the Leopards.

Southmoreland played Belle Vernon back-to-back just after Christmas, falling 87-69 and 73-56. And now the Section 3-4A teams will meet for a third time on Jan. 27 at Belle Vernon.

Double trouble

Belle Vernon junior Quinton Martin was the Trib Westmoreland player of the year last season, so him putting up big numbers is nothing new.

Martin averaged close to a double-double last year, and he is on the same pace this season.

Martin has only played in eight games but had recorded a double-double in five of them.

He has four in a row, including a 22-point, 10-rebound effort against Albert Gallatin.

Speaking of double-doubles, Franklin Regional junior Cam Rowell was a bright spot for his team in a 52-50 loss to Gateway. He put up a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Filling the scorebook

Four double-figure scorers in a game is about average. But nine? That’s almost unheard of.

Gateway and Latrobe produced that many Tuesday as Gateway won, 85-70.

Tra Williams had 18, MJ Stevenson and Jaydon Carr 17 each, Taili Thompson 16 and Kaleb Pryor 12 for the Gators. Pryor is a transfer from Norwin.

For Latrobe, John Wetzel scored 18, Landon Butler added 16, Max Butler had 14, and Ja’Tawn Williams chipped in 10.

Latrobe vacancy

Latrobe is looking to fill an unexpected schedule opening for Tuesday.

The Wildcats were supposed to play Plum for their senior night game, but the Mustangs canceled.

Layup lines

Norwin’s Bilinsky said he is day-to-day with an ankle injury. He has missed three games. … Monessen ran its winning streak to 12 with a 69-39 win over California on Tuesday. … Zion Moore of Belle Vernon has five games of 30 or more points this season. … Franklin Regional, Kiski Area and McKeesport are all tied for second in Section 3-5A at 3-2. … Greensburg Central Catholic has not lost to a WPIAL team since Dec. 16.

