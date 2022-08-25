Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week Zero

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 6:26 PM

Here’s a look at Week Zero’s don’t miss matchups involving Westmoreland County teams:

Nonconference

Burrell at Jeannette

7 p.m. Friday, McKee Stadium, Jeannette

Burrell has dropped from Class 3A to 2A for the next two-year enrollment cycle. The Bucs return six starters on each side of the ball. Traditionally a pass-first team under coach Shawn Liotta, the Bucs will concentrate more on the run. … Jeannette begins the Tom Paulone coaching era in its opener. The former Jayhawks quarterback replaced Roy Hall, who retired after 13 years as head coach — 34 overall. The Jayhawks were 1-9 last season and struggled with depth issues. Paulone promised a new-look offense that could create some buzz.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mt. Pleasant

7 p.m. Friday, Mt. Pleasant Area Stadium, Mt. Pleasant

The Centurions look to make noise in the talent-rich Eastern Conference. They return quarterback Tyree Turner and running back Jaydin Canady. Ryan Kimmel is the top returning lineman. … The Vikings are also talented, led by 1,000-yard running back Robbie Labuda. Cole Chatfield will take over at quarterback, replacing Tyler Reese who moved to wide receiver. Willie Eicher is a returning three-year starter on the offensive line.

Springdale at Ligonier Valley

7 p.m. Friday at Weller Field, Ligonier

First-year Springdale coach Ryan Tempalski is eager to see what the mix of returning and new players has to offer as every spot on both sides of the ball was up for grabs. Junior Chase Weihrauch led returning players in receptions (7) and receiving yards (171) last year. … Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel returns for his 19th season. He’ll rely on quarterbacks Broderick Schreyer and Haden Sierocky to lead the offense behind a veteran offensive line. The defense starts 10 seniors.

Monessen at Washington

7 p.m. Friday, Wash High Stadium, Washington

Washington looks to bounce back after a tough end to the 2021 season behind star quarterback Davoun Fuse. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Rutgers recruit threw 11 touchdown passes and scored 12 times on the ground, earning Century Conference MVP honors. He’ll play defense in college. … Monessen senior lineman Jai’Sean Blackman said there is excitement around the program again. He and quarterback/wide receiver Lorenzo Gardner hope to lead the Greyhounds back to the WPIAL playoffs.

Derry at Latrobe

7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Latrobe

Mike Arone begins his first season as head coach at Derry. He helped on staff, along with athletic director Brett Miller and other assistants, last year after the Trojans made an in-season coaching change. The team had 57 players in training camp, compared to 31 it had for last year’s opening game. The Trojans have two wins across the last two years. … Latrobe also has a new coach in Ron Prady, a Penn-Trafford assistant for the last decade. The Wildcats have plans to run the football with multiple backs while moving to a 3-4 defense to take advantage of a good-looking set of linebackers.

South Allegheny at Yough

7 p.m. Friday, Cougar Mountain, Herminie

The Ben Hoffer coaching era begins at Yough as the alumnus tries to revamp the program. The Cougars are coming off a one-win season. A more experienced line should be a strong suit for the Cougars, who have several potential ball carriers behind sophomore quarterback Raidon Kuroda. These teams were in the same conference the past two seasons. … South Allegheny also has a new coach, Darwin Manges. He replaced Frank Cortazzo III. The Gladiators will be counting on returning 6-foot-2, 214-pound quarterback/linebacker Eric Wehrer and 6-3, 214-pound running back/defensive end Dashawn Carter, a Youngstown State commit.

Penn-Trafford at Canon-McMillan

7 p.m. Friday, Big Mac Stadium, Canonsburg

A second consecutive trip down Interstate 70 is in store for Penn-Trafford. It scrimmaged at Trinity in Washington on Saturday. The Warriors have an experienced offensive line to protect new quarterbacks Conlan Greene and Tommy Kalkstein. … Canon-McMillan is one of the five remaining Class 6A teams left in the WPIAL. Canon-McMillan is led by Michael Evans, who threw for 1,596 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.

Southmoreland at McGuffey

7 p.m. Friday, McGuffey Stadium, Claysville

Tim Bukowski takes over the coaching reins at Southmoreland after serving as offensive coordinator. The Scotties plan to run spread formations again and will look to utilize the athleticism of junior quarterback Kadin Keefer and a still-developing running game. Also watch 6-4 Ty Keffer as a pass catcher. … McGuffey has 10 returning starters on each side of the ball and is looking to rebound from a rare under-.500 season (5-6). Watch out for a strong backfield. McGuffey plays on a two-toned turf field with shades of dark and light gray and blue and gold end zones.

Upper St. Clair at Norwin

7 p.m. Friday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon

Eight starters return for Upper St. Clair, including senior quarterback Brady Erdos. Coach Mike Junko begins his fourth season after replacing the legendary Jim Render. Senior Mark Banbrury is a fourth-year starter and anchors the front unit. Upper St. Clair has made the WPIAL playoffs 22 straight times. … Norwin is primed for a move down a class to 5A. The Knights won 20 games in six seasons competing in 6A. Junior wideout/defensive back Jackson Pons is a playmaker, while Christian Beck and Kai Weems power the rushing attack. Noah Vogel is an underrated tight end/defensive end. The line is inexperienced with one starter back in AJ Clemens.

