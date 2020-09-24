Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for Week 3

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 5:06 PM

Class 6A

Hempfield (1-1, 1-1) at Mt. Lebanon (0-1, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Mt. Lebanon Stadium, Mt. Lebanon

After beating Norwin in Week 1, the Spartans were punchless offensively and were blanked by third-ranked Seneca Valley, 38-0. The Raiders held Hempfield to 59 yards rushing. … Mt. Lebanon began the season ranked No. 4 but fell out of the Top 5 after losing to Canon-McMillan, 24-17. Alex Tecza and Eli Heidenreich scored touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Norwin (0-2, 0-2) vs. No. 3 Seneca Valley (1-0, 1-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday, NexTier Stadium, Harmony

Norwin has dropped two close home games to open the season. The Raiders opened with a 38-0 win at Hempfield. … Norwin quarterback Nick Fleming had a solid game against No. 1 Central Catholic in a 38-28 loss. Fleming ran for 100 yards, threw for 133 yards and scored twice. … Seneca Valley quarterback Dustin Horn made his first varsity start and completed 12 of 15 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers.

Class 5A nonconference

Franklin Regional (1-1, 0-1) vs. Bethel Park (0-2, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Bethel Park High School Stadium, Location

Franklin Regional bounced back from a loss to Gateway in Week 1 with an impressive road win at Fox Chapel. Bethel Park has dropped its first two games to Upper St. Clair and Gateway. … Mario Sarnic had a huge game against Fox Chapel, catching 10 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Trevor Brncic was 16 of 20 for 196 yards and three scores. The defense had five interceptions, three by Jeffrey Downs and two by Caden Smith. … Bethel Park allowed four touchdown runs by Derrick Davis and 240 yards passing against Gateway.

Shaler (0-2, 0-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (1-1, 1-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday, Penn-Trafford Warriors Stadium, Harrison City

Penn-Trafford turned the ball over seven times in Week 2 at Peters Township and only lost, 24-21. Shaler has scored only one touchdown in each of its losses, 35-7 to North Hills and 40-7 to West Allegheny. … Quarterback Ethan Carr threw touchdown passes to Chase Vecchio and Brad Ford for the Warriors, and Cole Darragh returned an interception for a score.

Upper St. Clair (1-1, 1-0) vs. Latrobe (1-1, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Latrobe

Upper St. Clair tries to rebound after a loss to No. 1 Pine-Richland, 34-13. Latrobe put it to neighboring Mt. Pleasant, 35-7. … Upper St. Clair, which rushed for five touchdowns in the season-opener against Bethel Park, only gained 23 yards on six carries last week. Quarterback Ethan Dahlem completed 17 of 29 passes for 224 yards and two scores, but he threw two interceptions and was sacked six times. … Against Mt. Pleasant, Latrobe quarterback Landan Carns completed 8 of 17 for 138 yards and a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Knupp, who had four catches for 106 yards.

Class 4A big eight

No. 4 Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (2-0, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Stadium, Jefferson Hills

Belle Vernon could not be more ready for a showdown with its longtime nemesis and rival. The Leopards have not allowed a point in two weeks, outscoring McKeesport and West Mifflin by a combined 65-0. … Last week, Dane Anden ran for 118 yards and scored twice. Devin Whitlock, sharing time at quarterback with Jackson Jewell, returned a punt for a 60-yard score. Linebackers Cole Weightman and Jack Bryer combined for 30 tackles and three sacks. .. Thomas Jefferson saw Jake Pugh throw for 230 yards and four touchdowns, giving him nine scoring throws in two weeks. Wideout Ian Hansen caught seven passes for 177 yards and two scores.

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem (1-1, 1-1) at Indiana (0-2, 0-2)

7 p.m. Friday, North Fifth Street Stadium, Indiana

Greensburg Salem registered its 700th all-time win, edging by Knoch, 13-12. Hayden Teska threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, Ahkeem White had a 63-yard touchdown catch and a key interception, and defensive lineman Billy McChesney was dominant in the Knights’ backfield. … Indiana has been outscored 69-17 in two weeks, including a 48-10 defeat last week against upstart Plum. Mustangs quarterback Ryan Hubner threw for 238 yards and four scores and ran for a 62-yard touchdown. Devin Flint ran for 146 yards and a score.

Class 3A allegheny

Freeport (1-1, 1-0) vs. Derry (1-1, 1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Derry Area Stadium, Derry

Freeport dropped a 48-14 decision to Class 2A power Apollo-Ridge in Week 2. Derry scored an impressive 31-7 win at Deer Lakes. Freeport defeated Deer Lakes, 29-7, in Week 1. … Hunter Wack caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score against Deer Lakes. … After stunning Apollo-Ridge on the first play of the game with a 56-yard touchdown pass, Freeport’s offense was quiet for the rest of the game other than an 80-yard touchdown run by Ben Lane. Quarterback Vinnie Clark completed 11 of 13 passes for 142 yards in a Week 1 win against Deer Lakes.

Interstate

South Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) at Yough (1-1, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday , Cougar Mountain Stadium, Herminie

South Allegheny remained winless as it fell to Southmoreland, 28-21. Southmoreland scored all 28 of its points in the second quarter. … For the Gladiators, Logan Steiner ran for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Antonio Epps scored on a 51-yard run and a 75-yard kickoff return. … Yough continued to show signs of improvement under coach Chris Chunko but could not overtake South Park in a 28-26 loss. Gamal Marballie ran for 161 yards and scored on a run, a catch and a fumble return. C.J. Waldier caught a touchdown pass from his brother, quarterback Tristan Waldier.

Class 2A nonconference

Ligonier Valley (1-1, 0-1) vs. Western Beaver (2-0, 1-0)

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Western Beaver Stadium, Industry

Ligonier Valley earned its first win in the WPIAL in 50 years by rallying to defeat Frazier, 35-19. Western Beaver is off to a good start with consecutive road wins. … A Nick Beitel 74-yard interception return and two touchdowns each from sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky and Grant Dowden highlighted Ligonier Valley’s win. … Western Beaver used an 80-yard interception return by Dom Benzio and a 50-yard run by Thad Gray to upend Beaver, 22-14.

Class A eastern

Bishop Canevin (1-1, 1-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (1-1, 1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Centurion Stadium, Hempfield

Both teams own wins against Imani Christian. Bishop Canevin won 18-12 in Week 1 and GCC posted a 26-0 shutout in Week 2. … GCC’s Amari Mack returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and caught a 54-yard pass against in a Week 1 loss to Leechburg. … Xavier Nelson had two scores (87-yard kickoff return and 28-yard pass) for Bishop Canevin. Quarterback Willie Banks threw a touchdown pass and returned a fumble 25 yards for a score.

Imani Christian (0-2, 0-2) at No. 3 Jeannette (1-1, 1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, McKee Stadium, Jeannette

Greensburg Central Catholic limited Imani Christian’s offensive opportunities and dropped the Saints, 26-0, last week. … Led by freshman quarterback Brad Birch, Jeannette rolled to it first win of the season at Riverview, 55-6, with the starters doing their damage before halftime. Birch threw for 171 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 440 yards and seven scoring throws in two games. Roberto Smith returned two interceptions for touchdowns and scored on a 54-yard rush. James Sanders and Toby Cline each had a TD catch.

Tri-County South

Monessen (0-2, 0-2) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (0-2, 0-2)

7 p.m. Friday, John F. Wiley Stadium, Waynesburg University

Still looking for its first win under new coach Shane Swope, Monessen dropped a 14-6 decision last week to Bentworth. Dayton Carson hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Shane Swope Jr., the Greyhounds’ freshman quarterback. … Jefferson-Morgan had issues in stopping the passing game last week against Avella as K.J. Rush completed 12 of 14 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Jones had a short scoring run for the Rockets.

