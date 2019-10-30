Westmoreland County football players to watch for first week of WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Anthony Bonacci

Franklin Regional, Sr., C/DL

Bonacci has been the top offensive lineman for the Panthers. He has graded out at 81% as a blocker and has 15 pancake blocks. On defense, Bonacci (6-1, 266) has 38 tackles, five for losses, and one quarterback sack.

Justin Huss

Derry, Sr., RB/DB

Huss (5-9, 155) is coming off a school-record performance against Burrell where he rushed for 405 yards and five touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,803 yards and 28 touchdowns this season.

Trent Patrick

Greensburg Salem, Sr., QB

Patrick (5-9, 230) rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana and also tossed four touchdown passes to four receivers by completing 5 of 8 passes for 98 yards.

Chase Pisula

Greensburg C.C., Sr., C/DL

Pisula (6-1, 205) is a player who rarely leaves the field. He has 66 tackles, 20 solo, and 18.5 tackles for losses. He also has five quarterback sacks, blocked two passes and has blocked two kicks.

