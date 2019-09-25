Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 5

By:

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Submitted Mt. Pleasant’s Ian Fasano returns for the 2019 season. Submitted Southmoreland’s Colt Harper returns for the 2019 season. Previous Next

Gabe Dunlap

Penn-Trafford, sr., QB

Dunlap, a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder, is the main offensive threat for the Warriors with the loss of running backs Caleb Lisbon and Sam Fanelli to injury. Dunlap has completed 37 of 74 passes for 673 yards and seven touchdowns. He also is the leading rusher with 530 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ian Fasano

Mt. Pleasant, jr., OG/NG

Fasano, a 5-10, 250-pounder, is a disruptive force on the interior defensive line for the Vikings. He is physical and strong. He has 21 tackles, eight for losses, and two sacks. He also plays guard on the offensive line.

Colt Harper

Southmoreland, sr., RB

Harper, a 6-1, 220-pounder, is a first-year player who has contributed in a big way for the Scotties. He leads the Scotties in rushing with 471 yards and has scored 15 touchdowns. He also has caught six passes for 40 yards.

Sean Pavlic

Norwin, sr., WR/DB

Pavlic, a 5-8, 155-pounder, is the Knights’ leading receiver with 12 catches for 216 yards and four touchdowns. He also plays in the secondary.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland