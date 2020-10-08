Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 5
By:
Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 3:01 PM
Mason Basinger
Southmoreland, sr., WR/OLB
The 5-foot-10 senior had an impressive performance at Derry in Week 4. He caught three passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Basinger is another offensive weapon for quarterback Zach Cernuto.
Toby Cline
Jeannette, sr., WR/DB
Cline caught three passes, all touchdowns, for 76 yards against Leechburg. Jeannette coach Roy Hall said Cline has become a leader. He has 13 catches for 235 yards and has scored six touchdowns. He’s also a ball hawk on defense.
Haden Sierocky
Ligonier Valley, so., QB/DB
The 6-foot sophomore has completed 32 of 63 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed for a team-high 283 yards and scored three touchdowns. He knocked down a game-tying pass against Steel Valley to preserve a win and leads the team with three interceptions. He has 17 tackles, 13 solo.
C.J. Waldier
Yough, sr., WR/OLB
The 6-foot-2 senior is having another good season for the Cougars. He has 26 catches, second in the WPIAL, for 318 yards and five touchdowns. He had 72 catches for 956 yards in 2019, also good for second in the WPIAL.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Jeannette, Ligonier Valley, Southmoreland, Yough
