Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 5

By: Paul Schofield

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 4:51 PM

Cullen Shawley

Derry, sr., C/DT

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound senior has started every game at center since his freshman season. He anchors Derry’s offensive line, which dominated the line of scrimmage last week against North Catholic. Derry rushed for 242 yards in a 27-0 victory.

Jacob Johnson

Mt. Pleasant, jr., WR/DB

The 6-2, 175-pound junior is the Vikings’ leading receiver. He has 22 catches for 448 yards and seven touchdowns. He has a touchdown catch in every game this season for the Vikings, who will play at North Catholic this week.

Drake Petrillo

Jeannette, sr., OT/DT

The 6-foot, 205-pound tackle is the second-leading tackler at Jeannette behind linebacker Justin Cramer. He has 31 tackles and two quarterback sacks for the Jayhawks, who travel to Brownsville this week for a nonconference tilt.

Fintan Brose

Hempfield, jr., OT/DT

The 6-3, 280-pound tackle anchors the Spartans’ young offensive and defensive lines. Brose doesn’t have any college scholarship offers yet, but he has visited Pitt and West Virginia. The Spartans host Mt. Lebanon on Friday.

