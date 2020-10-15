Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 6

Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 1:46 PM

Norwin's Tanner Krevokuch Latrobe's Dylan Gustafson Mt. Pleasant's Asher O'Connor Greensburg Central Catholic's Matt Metrosky

Dylan Gustafson

Latrobe, sr., RB/FS

The senior had an impressive game against Connellsville on Friday, rushing for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 29-26 victory. He has rushed for 417 yards, caught seven passes for 134 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Tanner Krevokuch

Norwin, sr., TE/LB

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound senior received an offer from Central Michigan last season. He has nine catches for 136 yards this year after compiling 32 catches and 288 yards in 2019.

Matt Metrosky

Greensburg Central Catholic, sr., C/DL

Metrosky transferred from Greensburg Salem this fall and has been a fixture on the offensive line for the Centurions. He has 20 tackles, including 8 solo tackles, for the Centurions.

Asher O’Connor

Mt. Pleasant, sr., QB/CB

O’Connor is capable of hurting opposing defenses with his arm and legs. He’s completed 21 of 35 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

