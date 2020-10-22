Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 7

By:

Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 5:52 PM

Submitted Penn-Trafford’s Brad Ford Submitted Greensburg Salem’s Alex Briggs Submitted Ligonier Valley’s Nick Beitel Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin Previous Next

Nick Beitel

Ligonier Valley, jr., RB/DB

The junior rushed for a career-high 172 yards and scored a touchdown for the Rams against Waynesburg. He is the team’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Haden Sierocky, who has rushed for 465 yards. Beitel has rushed for 453 yards. He also has 12 catches for 141 yards.

Alex Briggs

Greensburg Salem, sr., RB

He rushed for 171 yards on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Golden Lions’ loss at Mars. He and Rashad Canady rushed for more than 100 yards in the game. He’s rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Brad Ford

Penn-Trafford, sr., SB/DB

The senior caught two touchdown passes in the Warriors’ 64-28 victory against Connellsville. Ford has eight catches for 184 yards and has rushed for 102 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Quinton Martin

Belle Vernon, fr., RB/WR

The freshman stepped in when starting running back Dane Anden was injured against Trinity and played well. He rushed for two touchdowns, caught two passes for 50 yards and carried the ball five times for 70 yards against Trinity.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem, Ligonier Valley, Penn-Trafford