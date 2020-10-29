Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 8
Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 2:29 PM
Ian Maloney
Belle Vernon, sr., WR/OLB
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior is one of the top tacklers on a team that has recorded four shutouts and allowed only 56 points this season, including 42 in a lost to Thomas Jefferson on Sept. 25. He also has four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Roberto Smith Jr.
Jeannette, sr., RB/LB
Smith had quite a game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Oct. 23. He scored four touchdowns, rushed for 115 yards, threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to James Sanders and blocked a punt that led to Emilio Huerta’s 32-yard return for a touchdown, all in the first half.
Aaron Alakson
Mt. Pleasant, sr., RB/LB
Alakson has shown his big-play capability the past two games. He had a 49-yard touchdown run against Elizabeth Forward and 64-yard dash against South Park. Alakson has rushed for a team-high 549 yards, has eight catches for 180 yards and has scored five touchdowns.
Cade Yacamelli
Penn-Trafford, jr., RB
Yacamelli has rushed for a team-high 536 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He opened the scoring for the Warriors at Franklin Regional with a 3-yard run. He has an offer from the University of Pennsylvania.
