Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 9
By:
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 12:01 AM
Pete Billey
Mt. Pleasant, jr., RB
Billey (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) has become the third Mt. Pleasant running back to have a big impact. He has rushed for 439 yards and three touchdowns. He also plays defensive tackle.
Ethan Carr
Penn-Trafford, jr., WR
Carr (6-3, 165) began the 2018 season as the Warriors quarterback. He quickly became a valuable receiver. He has a team-high 22 catches for 459 yards, has rushed for 194 yards and leads the team with 15 touchdowns.
Brandon Peterson
Southmoreland, sr., WR
Peterson (6-4, 190) has taken the pressure off leading receiver Riley Comforti. He has 21 catches for 569 yards and eight touchdowns for the Scotties.
Imani Sanders
Jeannette, sr., RB
The powerful Sanders (5-6, 170) has rushed for 839 yards, caught eight passes for 119 yards and scored a team-high 20 touchdowns. He rushed for 217 yards and five touchdowns against Greensburg Central Catholic.
