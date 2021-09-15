Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2021 Week 3

Greensburg Central Catholic's Jardin Canady Ligonier Valley's Ryan Harbert Derry's Ahman Ward Monessen's Anthony Crews

Jaydin Canady

Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., RB/LB

Canady had a productive game against Apollo-Ridge last Friday with a 45-yard touchdown catch, 58 rushing yards on six carries, five tackles, two quarterback sacks and a blocked punt in helping the Centurions to their second consecutive victory.

Anthony Crews

Monessen, Fr., RB

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Crews rushed for 121 yards and scored on a 92-yard run in leading the Greyhounds to a 24-6 win against rival Charleroi in the Battle of the Bridge last week. The freshman also caught a 76-yard touchdown pass.

Ryan Harbert

Ligonier Valley, Sr., WR/DB

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior defensive back leads the Rams with 34 tackles, 18 solo, in three games. This is the first season the standout wrestler has played football. He’s rushed for 26 yards on four carries and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, his only catch of the season, against Jeannette.

Ahmad Ward

Derry, So., RB

The sophomore running back has scored a touchdown in each of the past two weeks. He raced 21 yards for a score against Indiana and 14 yards the prior week against Mt. Pleasant. He has rushed for 163 yards and completed 3 of 4 passes for 58 yards.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg C.C., Ligonier Valley, Monessen