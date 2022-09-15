Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 3
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 8:07 PM
Elijah Binakonsky
Hempfield, Sr., RB/LB
Binakonsky rushed for two touchdowns in the first half against Latrobe last week and spearheaded a defense that limited Latrobe running back Bobby Fulton to 40 yards.
Amari Mack
Greensburg Central Catholic, Sr., WR/LB
Mack caught touchdown passes of 22 and 29 yards from Tyree Turner in the Centurions’ 57-21 rout of West Greene last week. He finished with four catches for 74 yards.
Damauri Robinson
Derry, So., WR/CB
The exciting sophomore had four catches for more the 100 yards and two touchdowns against Southmoreland in Week 2. The Trojans fell to 0-3 after the 28-14 loss.
Gavin Roebuck
Yough, Sr., QB/LB
The dynamic senior has rushed for 270 yards and scored four touchdowns this season. He scored two touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards as Yough defeated Charleroi, 14-0, last Friday.
