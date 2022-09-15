Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 3

By:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 8:07 PM

Submitted Hempfield’s Eli Binakonsky is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic’s Amari Mack Submitted Yough’s Gavin Roebuck Submitted Derry’s Damauri Robinson is a member of the 2022 football team. Previous Next

Elijah Binakonsky

Hempfield, Sr., RB/LB

Binakonsky rushed for two touchdowns in the first half against Latrobe last week and spearheaded a defense that limited Latrobe running back Bobby Fulton to 40 yards.

Amari Mack

Greensburg Central Catholic, Sr., WR/LB

Mack caught touchdown passes of 22 and 29 yards from Tyree Turner in the Centurions’ 57-21 rout of West Greene last week. He finished with four catches for 74 yards.

Damauri Robinson

Derry, So., WR/CB

The exciting sophomore had four catches for more the 100 yards and two touchdowns against Southmoreland in Week 2. The Trojans fell to 0-3 after the 28-14 loss.

Gavin Roebuck

Yough, Sr., QB/LB

The dynamic senior has rushed for 270 yards and scored four touchdowns this season. He scored two touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards as Yough defeated Charleroi, 14-0, last Friday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Yough