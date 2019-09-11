Westmoreland County football players to watch in Week 3
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 6:13 PM
John Beard
Ligonier Valley, sr., WR/S/K
Coach Roger Beitel refers to Beard as “Mr. Everything.” He has caught seven passes for 122 yards in addition to making six tackles, with two interceptions. He returned one for a score. He averages 43 yards a punt and has kicked 12 extra points.
Paul Koontz
Derry, jr., QB
The second-year starter completed 5 of 6 passes for 48 yards and three touchdowns, all to running back Justin Huss against South Park. He will lead the Trojans into a meeting with Mt. Pleasant on Friday.
Ben LaCarte
Greensburg C.C., sr., WR/FS
LaCarte caught four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Clairton last week. He caught 3- and 28-yard touchdown passes from David Altimore.
C.J. Waldier
Yough, jr., WR/FS
Waldier had 356 all-purpose yards in a loss to Mt. Pleasant. He caught six passes for 111 yards, caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score. He also had a 95-yard return called back because of a penalty.
