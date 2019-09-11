Westmoreland County football players to watch in Week 3

By:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 6:13 PM

Submitted Ligonier Valley’s John Beard returns for the 2019 season. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry’s Paul Koontz returns for the 2019 season. Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben LaCarte returns for the 2019 season. Submitted Yough’s C.J. Waldier returns for the 2019 season. Previous Next

John Beard

Ligonier Valley, sr., WR/S/K

Coach Roger Beitel refers to Beard as “Mr. Everything.” He has caught seven passes for 122 yards in addition to making six tackles, with two interceptions. He returned one for a score. He averages 43 yards a punt and has kicked 12 extra points.

Paul Koontz

Derry, jr., QB

The second-year starter completed 5 of 6 passes for 48 yards and three touchdowns, all to running back Justin Huss against South Park. He will lead the Trojans into a meeting with Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

Ben LaCarte

Greensburg C.C., sr., WR/FS

LaCarte caught four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Clairton last week. He caught 3- and 28-yard touchdown passes from David Altimore.

C.J. Waldier

Yough, jr., WR/FS

Waldier had 356 all-purpose yards in a loss to Mt. Pleasant. He caught six passes for 111 yards, caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score. He also had a 95-yard return called back because of a penalty.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg C.C., Ligonier Valley, Yough