Westmoreland County football players to watch in Week 4

By:

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 4:57 PM

Justin Johns

Franklin Regional, sr., RB/LB

Johns is the Panthers’ defensive leader with 30 tackles, 17 solo, and one interception. He has rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns and has two catches for 19 yards. It’s his defensive leadership that makes him special.

Tucker Knupp

Latrobe, jr., TE/MLB

The junior has 36 tackles, four for loss, and caused three fumbles. He has three catches for 23 yards and has been an outstanding blocker. His coach, Jason Marucco, calls him the quarterback on defense.

Nate Roby

Hempfield, sr., RB/FS

Roby is the Spartans’ top offensive threat. He has rushed for 322 yards and scored four touchdowns and has 20 catches for 297 yards and three more scores. He caught an 80-yard touchdown past last week against Central Catholic. He has two interceptions and 27 tackles.

Cavan Trout

Greensburg Salem, sr., WR/OLB

The senior has six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown. His longest catch is 22 yards. He has 37 tackles, 11 of which are solo stops. He is a three-year starter.

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Latrobe