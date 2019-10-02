Westmoreland County football players to watch in Week 6
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Larry Callaway
Belle Vernon, sr., RB/OLB
Callaway (5-11, 180) has rushed for 283 yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season and also has four catches for 66 yards. He also plays defense for the Leopards and is receiving interest to play in college.
Tanner Nicely
Derry, sr., WR/DB/P
The 6-foot, 155-pound senior has six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. He also is a solid blocker and is one of the players coach Tim Sweeney counts on defensively. He also serves as punter.
Jackson Pruitt
Jeannette, sr., WR/DB
The 6-2, 185-pound senior hasstarted since his sophomore season when the Jayhawks were state champions. He has caught 11 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns. He also is a standout defensive back and has a defensive TD.
Darius Stevenson
Monessen, sr., WR
Stevenson leads the Greyhounds with six touchdowns, five receiving. His sixth touchdown was a fumble recovery. He has been a key factor in Monessen’s passing game.
