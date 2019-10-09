Westmoreland County football players to watch in Week 7

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 5:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Fintan Brose - Trib HSSN preseason Kennywood Top 25 football team Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Gamal Marballie took over at quarterback for Yough in Week Zero. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Sam Sheeder returns for the 2019 season. Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic’s David Altimore is the quarterback for the 2019 Centurions. Previous Next

David Altimore

Greensburg Central Catholic, jr., QB/DB

Altimore (6-1, 160) has completed 48 of 80 passes for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. He missed the Leechburg game with an injury suffered in the Clairton loss. His main targets are Ben LaCarte, who has 17 catches for 246 yards, and Brandon Brown, who has 16 catches for 231 yards.

Finton Brose

Hempfield, sr., OL/DL

Brose (6-4, 280) is an outstanding blocker and strong defender. He draws a lot of double teams. He has 38 tackles and a sack. He plans to attend Delaware, where he will join his brother, Braden.

Gamal Marballie

Yough, jr., QB/DB

Marballie (5-11, 170) has performed well after switching from wide receiver to quarterback because of an injury to starter Tristan Waldier. He has competed 45 of 81 passes for 712 yards and three touchdowns. C.J. Wilder (45 catches) is his main target.

Sam Sheeder

Ligonier Valley, sr., QB/LB

Sheeder began his sophomore season as the starting quarterback before a knee injury ended his season after four games. He didn’t get the job back until his senior season, and he has performed well, completing 46 of 75 passes for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has intercepted three passes, returning one 96 yards for a touchdown.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Ligonier Valley, Yough