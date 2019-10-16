Westmoreland County football players to watch in Week 8

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 5:51 PM

Trevor Brncic

Franklin Regional, jr., QB/FS

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has improved steadily at the quarterback spot. He has completed 45 of 95 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns. He also has thrown five interceptions for the Panthers, who will host McKeesport on Friday.

Logan Gustafson

Latrobe, jr., RB/FS

The 5-8, 140-pound running back has become the Wildcats’ big playmaker on offense. He has rushed for a team-high 489 yards and caught nine passes for 62 yards. He has scored three touchdowns. Latrobe will play at Midd-West on Friday.

Declan O’Brien

Norwin, sr., WR/CB

The 5-10, 150-pound senior wide receiver recently has been making plays for the Knights in the passing game. He has caught 14 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Norwin is hosting Mt. Lebanon on Friday night.

Ryan Thomas

Greensburg Salem, sr., TE/P

The 6-3, 210-pound senior tight end has been quarterback Trent Patrick’s top target in 2019. Thomas has 12 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The Golden Lions will host Thomas Jefferson on Friday.

