Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: GCC’s Sara Felder

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 10:24 AM

Submitted by Sara Felder Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder is a member of the 2021 girls soccer team.

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Felder had back-to-back hat tricks to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1, 5-1 Section 1-A) to victory last week. Felder’s three goals helped the Centurions to a 4-2 section win over Springdale on Sept. 30. The victory avenged a 5-1 loss to the Dynamos on Sept. 18. Felder finished with three goals and an assist in a 14-1 win vs. Riverview in section play Sept. 28.

“I was really happy with my performance. I still have some improvement, I think. I want to have more assists to help the team and help others have more goals, too,” Felder said.

What’s been the biggest key to the team’s success this season?

My team is coming together. We are getting used to our play styles.

What did the team learn from the loss to Springdale?

We didn’t play our game. We were missing some players, and it showed where our weaknesses were. We are going to play some tough teams, and we learned how to overcome them during the games and after.

What’s your favorite thing about soccer?

It’s something that can get your mind off of everything else. It’s stress-relieving. I have been able to make friends, and I enjoy playing.

How do you use track and field to help you with soccer?

It helps with my conditioning and my running technique. It’s something to do at school. It’s fun to run with my classmates and friends.

What’s your favorite dessert?

Cheesecake. I like either the classic New York style or strawberry cheesecake.

