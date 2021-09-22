Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: Latrobe’s Jenna Bell

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 10:12 AM

Submitted by Jenna Bell Latrobe’s Jenna Bell won the 2021 Section 1-AAA singles tennis title on Sept. 17, 2021.

Jenna Bell

School: Latrobe

Sport: Tennis

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Bell won her third section singles title and second in a row when she defeated teammate Carolina Walters, 6-2, 6-1, in the Section 1-3A championship match Friday at Latrobe. Bell also has won three section doubles titles in her career. Last season, Bell finished second in WPIAL Class AAA doubles. She will compete in the WPIAL singles tournament Sept. 23-24.

“It’s really exciting to get my win,” she said. “It was tough because it was against a teammate of mine. She’s a tough competitor, but it’s cool to be a three-time section champ.”

What are your college plans for next year?

I’m not sure where I want to go. I know I wanted to go to a school for pharmacy. I have schools for tennis and some for school.

Which do you like to play more, singles or doubles?

Singles. I feel like my singles game is a lot more consistent. I play a lot more singles. I do play well, though, with whoever I play doubles with.

What was your favorite or most memorable section title?

I would say my junior year section singles. I won it against Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan. I beat her my freshman year, and she beat me my sophomore year. It was a back-and-forth match. It was one of my most competitive matches I’ve ever played. It was nice to have a nice rivalry between us.

What’s your mindset going into WPIALs?

Play my game. I know there are a lot of tough players out there. Keep practicing this week and have fun out there.

What was it like to face your own teammate in the section final?

It’s always really tough playing against your teammate. We were the best two in the section, so it had to be done. It was a really competitive match.

