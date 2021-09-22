Westmoreland County girls soccer notes: Southmoreland star sidelined

By:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 6:43 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto is out with a leg injury.

It is unclear how long Southmoreland standout Olivia Cernuto will be sidelined with a right leg injury.

Cernuto was hurt at the start of the second half of last week’s game at Yough and did not return. She received ice treatment on the area of her knee during and after the game. Yough tied the Scotties, 0-0.

She did not play the next game, on Monday, against Waynesburg.

Cernuto, the Trib Westmoreland girls soccer and athlete of the year in 2020, has 12 goals this season to lead the Scotties, who are ranked No. 2 in WPIAL Class 2A.

GCC tripped up

Top-ranked Greensburg Central Catholic was knocked from its perch with a 5-1 loss to Springdale last Saturday on the road.

The Centurions had an 18-game regular-season winning streak stopped. It also was their first loss in September since 2017 when the Centurions fell to Hickory, 2-1.

GCC and Springdale used to have a strong rivalry that often stretched into the postseason. GCC had beaten the Dynamos six straight times since the teams reunited in section in 2018.

BVA comes back

Belle Vernon looked like it was headed for its third loss in four games Monday night at Ringgold. But then the Leopards found some magic.

Trailing 1-0 with five minutes to play, they scored three unanswered goals to topple the Rams, 3-1. Morgan Einodshofer, who had a five-goal game earlier in the season, opened the scoring before Farrah Reader and Ava Scalise also found the net in the victory.

LV-GCC postponed

Ligonier Valley had to ask for a postponement of its game at Greensburg Central Catholic on Sept. 16.

The Rams only had 11 active players because two were out with injuries, one was ill and three were in a covid quarantine.

They had planned to come to Greensburg anyway, but GCC offered to reschedule.

“We were super appreciative for that, but we were definitely prepared to play,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “None of my issues are long term, so it’s not a concern moving forward … We appreciate the compassion and sportsmanship they showed us.”

Highlight goal

Penn-Trafford senior Malia Kearns had a highlight-reel goal make its way around the web.

Kearns, a Robert Morris commit, took possession around Hempfield’s 30-yard line and put on a show, dribbling wide crossing over a defender twice before delivering a blast top left as the Warriors won, 5-0.

Big Saturday

There are a number of notable section games Saturday for county teams, including the matchup that gets everyone buzzing: Norwin visits Penn-Trafford at noon in Section 3-4A.

Other top games include Franklin Regional at Gateway (1-3A), Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem (2-3A) and Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant (3-2A).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg C.C., Ligonier Valley, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland