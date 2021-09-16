Westmoreland County high school football notebook: GCC shuffles quarterbacks

By:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Marko Thomas has shuffled quarterbacks, using Tyree Turner as well as Nate Dlugos (6).

There might be a quarterback competition at Greensburg Central Catholic. Or, maybe the Centurions have found another way to attack opponents.

Greensburg Central Catholic made a switch at quarterback last week to spark a somewhat stagnant offense in a 33-7 win at Apollo-Ridge. Sophomore Tyree Turner came in for junior Nate Dlugos in the second half and helped the Centurions turn a 14-7 lead into a rout.

Turner threw touchdown passes to senior Danny Dlugos and junior Amari Mack, the latter a one-handed, highlight-reel grab, as GCC pulled away.

Nate Dlugos threw for 103 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the first half.

“We’re going to rotate them this week (at practice),” GCC coach Marko Thomas said. “They’re two good athletes, and they each bring a different approach.”

Thomas said Turner is effective on run-pass option plays, particular on delayed handoffs.

“He is sly with his reads,” Thomas said. “He waits until the last possible second. He’s getting hit before he lets the ball go.”

Governing body

Southmoreland senior quarterback Anthony Govern has been a fine replacement for record-breaking passer Zach Cernuto so far, showing he can make plays through the air and on the ground.

But what might be most impressive about Govern is his accuracy. Through three games for the Scotties (2-1), he has completed 33 of 47 passes — 70.2%.

He has thrown for 455 yards and five touchdowns and has rushed for 173 yards and six scores.

Former Hawks shine

Like former Pittsburgh Pirates, Jeannette transfers are flourishing elsewhere.

Junior Eli Binankonsky blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown last week against Franklin Regional — he also had a pick-6 in the season opener against Greensburg Salem — while junior Jaydin Canady, senior Taishaun Jamison and junior Ryan Kimmel all had touchdowns for Greensburg Central Catholic in a win over Apollo-Ridge. Canady scored on a reception, while Canady and Kimmel found the end zone on a fumble recovery and blocked punt return.

Sophomore Brad Birch, meanwhile, threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns for Gateway in a win over Penn Hills.

At Woodland Hills, senior Louis Callaway caught a 99-yard touchdown pass in a 20-0 win over Wayne Valley, N.J. in Week Zero.

Up and down

Westmoreland County teams were shuffled in this week’s TribLive HSSN rankings.

Surging teams at Southmoreland and Ligonier Valley are newcomers to the top five in Class 3A and 2A.

The Scotties are No. 5 in 3A, while Ligonier Valley slid into the fifth spot in 2A.

Penn-Trafford was No. 1 in 5A, but the Warriors dipped in No. 3 after a 27-7 loss to 4A No. 2 Belle Vernon.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, Ligonier Valley, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland