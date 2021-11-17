Westmoreland County high school notebook: Search begins for next Jeannette football coach

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 4:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Coach Roy Hall watches a Jeannette preseason workout.

The search has begun for Jeannette’s next football coach.

With the resignation of longtime coach Roy Hall official, the district is taking applications through Nov. 19.

Superintendent Matt Jones said interviews will begin after that time, but there is no hard deadline to get a coach in place. The district does not want to rush the process as it finds the right candidate.

Jeannette has a long history of alumni hires but will not make that a requirement for the new coach.

“Those involved in the process are committed to bring on a new coach leaving them ample time to establish team meetings and begin winter workouts,” Jones said. “It is important that whoever the new coach is, that they are fully supported and we must provide them an opportunity to build a strong foundation before the new season begins.”

Hall stepped down after 37 years on the staff, the last 13 as head coach. He had 116 wins, two WPIAL titles and a PIAA championship.

He isn’t coming back — his retirement party Sunday at the Jeannette American Legion cements that once-flickering notion — so the district has work to do.

A trying final season saw the Jayhawks finish 1-9, tied for last in the Class A Eastern Conference, a year after the team won its 10th WPIAL championship and finished second in the PIAA.

A number of starters transferred out before the season. Some didn’t think Jeannette would be able to finish the season, but a fluctuating roster than went from mid-20s to low-30s, made it through.

“There are some coaches known for their offenses and some for their defenses and maybe some for the athletes they’ve sent off to college,” Jones said. “There are some coaches known for their wins and losses and numbers of rings they have collected. Coach Hall is unique in that he is more than a stat line. His impact has stretched across generations of student-athletes in Jeannette. It will never be about a season with Roy, but instead his measure is in a lifetime of influence with thousands of young people in our community.

“If there were a championship ring for winning at life, Coach Hall would be wearing it.”

One issue the new coach might try to tackle is Jeannette not having a junior high team. When players come through the Jeannette Midgets program, which has four teams — in 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 age divisions and flag — they have nowhere to play until they get to high school.

Many players have joined other programs such as the Westmoreland Saints or Woodland Hills.

The Midgets program had about 50 players this year and played “up” in the Big East with larger programs such as Penn-Trafford, Woodland Hills, McKeesport, Gateway, Franklin Regional, Penn Hills, Gateway, Ar-Ken and Kiski Valley.

Playing the field

The WPIAL recently announced its district all-stars for the field hockey season.

A number of local players were selected.

Senior midfielder Amara Forsyth and senior forward Delphine Vandael of Hempfield and senior defender Alayna Francis of Norwin made the Class 3A list, with Vandael earning All-WPIAL honors.

In Class 2A, junior defender Taylor Desko, junior forward Laren Sapp and junior midfielder Josie Straigis (All-WPIAL) of Latrobe and sophomore midfielder Ava Hershberger, senior goalkeeper Gwen Hershberger, senior midfielder Delaney Lutz, senior defender Peyton Nicastro and senior midfielder Delaney Shusko of Penn-Trafford were selected.

Reason to cheer

The Hempfield competitive cheer team is off to a fast start to the season. The Spartans posted first-place finishes at the Sparkle & Cheer, Laurel Highlands, United’s Rumble in the Jungle and UCA Allegheny Regional competitions.

Recruiting

• Latrobe softball player Jenna Tallman signed to play at Pitt-Johnstown. Tallman is a senior corner infielder/outfielder who also has played catcher for the Wildcats.

• Norwin senior Kayla Clark will play lacrosse at Juniata.

Winter aesthetic

Official practice opens Friday for WPIAL winter sports. Teams in basketball, wrestling, swimming, gymnastics and rifle can begin gathering for workouts. All sports except rifle will begin play on Dec. 10. Rifle starts Dec. 6.

Tags: Hempfield, Jeannette, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford