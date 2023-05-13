Westmoreland County high school notebook: Seniors to cap careers at Roundball Classic

Saturday, May 13, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore blocks the shot of OLSH’s Kyleigh Nagy during WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff action Feb. 18.

Don’t close the book on basketball season just yet. It’s Roundball week.

The Roundball Classic all-star basketball games return this week with nine games across Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Geneva College’s Matheny Fieldhouse.

Teams will feature top senior players from the WPIAL, City League and District 10.

Local players selected include Lilly Palladino of Penn-Trafford, Norwin’s Tori Sydeski and Sarah Penrod and Franklin Regional’s Brooke Schirmer, who all will play on the East team.

Josie Straigis of Latrobe and Lexi Colaianni of Kiski Area will play for the West.

The Class 2A/A roster includes Jeannette’s Jordan Bass, and 3A has Tiffany Zelmore of Mt. Pleasant, Yough’s Laney Gerdich and Mikalah Chewning and Burrell’s Addy Landowski.

Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader of Belle Vernon will join their coach, Kaitlyn Slagus, along with Ashley Smith of Greensburg Salem and Maddie Moore of Southmoreland, on the 4A team.

The 5A girls roster includes Camille Dominick and Emma Blair of Latrobe, though Blair will not play because of injury.

Local 6A players are Kate Botti and Savannah Schneck of Norwin and Brooke McCoy of Hempfield.

For the East boys, Yukon Daniels of Mt. Pleasant, Elijah Myers of Southmoreland and Tyler Travillion and Parker Rost of Yough are on the roster, while Jimmy Plekovich of Ligonier Valley is on the West.

Jake Kimmich and Max Leven of Franklin Regional and Dom DiNinno of Kiski Area will play for the North.

The 3A team has Gabe Carbonara of Derry while Jalen Bass and Giovanni Merola of Jeannette will play for 2A.

The 5A roster includes Landon Butler of Latrobe. Penn Hills’ Chris Giles, the all-time leading scorer at Seton Hill, will coach the 5A team.

Class 6A has Norwin’s Adam Bilinsky and Ryan Edwards along with Harry Sowers of Hempfield.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday — Girls East vs. West, 6:30 p.m.; Boys East vs. West, 8 p.m.

Friday — Girls Class 2A/A vs. 3A, 6:30 p.m.; Boys North vs. 3A, 8 p.m.

Saturday — Boys A vs. 2A, 1:30 p.m.; Girls 6A vs. District 10, 3 p.m.; Boys 5A vs. District 10, 4:30 p.m.; Girls 4A vs. 5A, 6 p.m.; Boys 4A vs. 6A, 7:30 p.m.

Deep rosters

The Roundball Classic director is Allen Deep. This year’s field matches his name.

The games will include 14 all-state boys and nine all-state girls.

Tomosovich lands 3 more

Penn-Trafford’s king-sized lineman, Zach Tomosovich, continues to entice college football recruiters.

The junior two-way tackle added three more Division I offers to his plate last week, with James Madison, Temple and Stony Brook reaching out to him.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Tomosovich, who has won WPIAL and PIAA titles with the Warriors and is a two-time all-conference selection, already has offers from Army, UMass, Maine, New Hampshire, Fordham, Penn, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Dartmouth, Kent State, and Bowling Green.

Recruiting

• Three Latrobe players will be joining the men’s volleyball team at Saint Vincent next year. Middle hitter Rocco Marino, setter Josh Havrilla and outside hitter Tyler Nelson have decided to stay close to home. Havrilla also plans to play tennis for the Bearcats.

• Yough senior soccer player Nicky Veychek will continue her playing career at Waynesburg. She is the daughter of Yough coach Mike Veychek.

• Baseball players Carson Pasinski of Yough and Anthony Massari of Latrobe will play at Westmoreland County Community College.

• Franklin Regional senior Ella Evans signed to compete in track and field at IUP.

• Saint Vincent received commitments from three local soccer players: Ashley Smith of Greensburg Salem, Faith Steen of Norwin and Jordan Kirkwood of Valley.

• Lane Golgosky of Mt. Pleasant will play baseball at Saint Vincent.

