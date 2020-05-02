Westmoreland County notebook: Soccer star DiFalco sticking with Franklin Regional

By:

Saturday, May 2, 2020 | 7:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco works against South Fayette’s Max Snodgrass during their game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Murrysville.

Franklin Regional boys soccer fans can relax. Anthony DiFalco isn’t going anywhere.

There have been rumblings the star sophomore forward and two-time WPIAL champion was considering leaving to join a professional academy.

DiFalco, who already has Division I interest, did spend a few days training in January with D.C. United, a Major League Soccer club. But the good news for Franklin Regional: He came home.

While he felt like he belonged among several talented players of his ilk, his heart was in Murrysville.

“I learned how much different the process is compared to soccer out here,” DiFalco said. “For example, the speed of the game was much faster. I really just went down for the training experience and never really wanted to leave Franklin Regional.

“And I really just wanted to play the last year with all my friends in the junior class, soon to be the seniors, and try and win a state title with them.”

That doesn’t mean DiFalco, an all-state player who had 30 goals last season, won’t end up with a pro team down the road.

“I believe I could but it’s just a whole different environment down there,” he said. “It’s a goal of mine for sure to try and play at an academy. I’m taking the advantage of the time off now though to make myself a stronger player.”

Rocco all-state

Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco was awarded for a tremendous senior season as he was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class 6A all-state team. Rocco, who averaged 23.7 points and went over 1,000 points for his career, made the third team.

He will play his college basketball at Army.

Miller chooses Allegheny

The all-time leading rusher at Ligonier Valley has made his college decision. Senior Kyrie Miller will play at Division III Allegheny.

Miller ran for 1,876 yards and scored 34 touchdowns last season. He finished his career with 3,742 yards.

Miller said he also considered IUP, Edinboro, Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg. He was recruited as a slot back.

Parsons makes decision

Dante Parsons, a standout scorer the last few years for the Greensburg Salem boys basketball team, said he will play collegiately at Madonna, an NAIA program in Livonia, Mich.

Parsons took longer to decide on a program as he tried to find the best fit for his needs and his game. He also considered Drew in Madison, N.J., Scranton and nearby Saint Vincent, all D-III programs.

The guard finished with 1,254 points, eighth on the Greensburg Salem scoring list.

He said Madonna contacted him after AAU season and stayed consistently in touch.

“They play the perfect style of basketball that I like to play in and have workout plans that I think would fit me best,” Parsons said. “I wanted to expand my experiences and go somewhere not around here and also play at a high level.”

Parsons plans to major in sports broadcasting.

Tomb makes it official

Former Penn-Trafford swimmer Alyssa Tomb signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Shippensburg. A freestyler who excelled in the 100-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, Tomb was a three-time WPIAL qualifier in the 500 and made the district finals twice in the 200 IM.

In 2018-19, she was named Penn-Trafford’s Most Improved Swimmer.

Gannon gets Huffman

Southmoreland senior Bret Huffman committed to wrestle at Gannon. The 197-pounder qualified for the PIAA Class AA championships this season after finishing sixth at the PIAA Southwest Regional. He put off knee surgery until after the season after he tore his ACL during football.

Little to Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg is the college destination for Penn-Trafford junior softball player Emma Little, a power-hitting outfielder who helped the Warriors win a PIAA Class 5A title last season. She hit .378 with five home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBIs and 20 runs.

She also considered IUP, Alderson Broaddus, Lock Haven and Shippensburg.

More recruiting

• Ligonier Valley senior Ethan Boring will attempt to play football and baseball at Washington & Jefferson. He is a tight end/middle linebacker and a pitcher/infielder. Boring is anything but: He also wrestled for the Rams.

• Greensburg Central Catholic senior Luke Mazowiecki, a wide receiver and defensive back, gave a verbal commitment to play at John Carroll. He led GCC in all purpose yards (973) and tied for the team lead last season in receptions with 31, for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He had 65 tackles and six of GCC’s 22 interceptions on defense.

• Norwin senior softball player Emily Huha, an infielder, will play at Waynesburg.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Ligonier Valley, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland