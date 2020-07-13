Westmoreland County scholar-athlete awards to be handed out Wednesday

Monday, July 13, 2020 | 7:19 PM

Paul Schofield | Truibune-Review Franklin Regional’s Palmer Jackson and Southmoreland’s Maggie Moore receive the 2019 Excellence Awards from Judge John J. Driscoll at the annual Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete banquet April 30, 3019.

The votes are in and the winners have been selected for the annual Judge John J. Driscoll Westmoreland Scholar-Athlete banquet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ferrante’s Lakeview.

As long as Gov. Tom Wolf doesn’t make any surprise announcements over the next two days, the winners will be honored in person.

The banquet was originally scheduled for late April, but because of the coronavirus, it was postponed until this week.

The banquet honors students from each of the 18 county high schools. There are 12 finalists and two winners.

The Michael and John Ferrante Memorial Award will also honor Hempfield Area track coach Ron Colland.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, seating is limited to parents of the student athletes, school officials and committee members.

It was Judge Driscoll’s wish to hold some sort of ceremony to honor the students through these troubling times.

