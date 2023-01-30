Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Salem’s Colten Humphrey

Some teams just give off a vibe that a certain season could be special.

That’s definitely true for Greensburg Salem’s hockey team, which started 13-2.

For a team that missed the playoffs last year, this year’s Golden Lions squad is making a huge step forward.

A big part of their success is the fact four players have more than 20 points: Owen Tutich, Carter Cherok, Chase Kushner and Colten Humphrey.

Humphrey, who has eight goals and 12 assists, is a big part of the team’s winning culture.

He talked about what has worked for him as he’s enjoyed a career season.

“I’m a dangerous player in the offensive and defensive zone,” Humphrey said. “I think my shot is a very strong part of my game, and it could always get better, but it’s working for me right now.”

With their current record and spot in the standings, one would assume that the ultimate goal is to hoist the Penguins Cup at season’s end.

It is.

“Our team’s goal is to make a long playoff run and win the Penguins Cup,” Humphrey said. “The team’s worked very hard, and I think this is the group that can do it.”

With such a high-powered offense, it shouldn’t be too difficult for coach Corey Mentch to distribute ice time evenly among the lines.

Two of the 20-point scorers play on one line, and the other two drive the second line.

Those combinations have led to Greensburg Salem scoring seven goals or more in nine of their 15 games.

Despite their record, the Golden Lions are in second place in a top-heavy Class A Blue division.

They sit two points behind Fox Chapel and are four points ahead of Kiski, and their two losses came to the former along with Norwin.

So does Humphrey think the Foxes and the Knights are their biggest rivals?

“Of course Fox Chapel and Norwin have some great skill over there, and there is always a different feel on the ice when I play those teams,” Humphrey said. “It’s really competitive, and I think those two teams are our biggest rivals.”

The Golden Lions play Fox Chapel again Feb. 2 in a game that could decide the division.

Humphrey also was chosen to play in the PIHL all-star game Jan. 29. He plans on playing for the Pittsburgh Vengeance after high school, and then hopefully will go on to play in juniors or in college hockey.

In the home stretch of his senior season, Humphrey took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with hockey?

I started to grow interested when watching hockey on TV. I started to play when I was 3 years old for the school’s developmental program, which helped me a lot as a young player.

What makes your team’s offense so good?

We have a lot of talent in our offense. We’ve all played together for a while now, and we know where each other are on the ice. It helps that we are all on the same page on the ice.

Is the Fox Chapel game your biggest one remaining?

Fox Chapel is a great team. I think all of our games left are the biggest games. Fox Chapel has some good seniors that are dangerous on the ice, and they can score from anywhere.

What kind of an honor is the all-star game selection for you?

It’s always an honor to be a part of the all-star games. This will be my third year being selected, but I have never played in an all-star game. I have always had a tournament, but this year I am going to play, and I can’t wait. It will be a great experience.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I love to spend time outdoors hunting and fishing and golfing. I was also a four-year letter on the high school golf team. Last year, I won a national championship with the Steel City Ice Renegades, and I have won two state titles with that team.

