Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Carolina Walters

By:

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 11:36 AM

Submitted Latrobe’s Carolina Walters

The lacrosse team’s top goal scorer and a tennis champion.

Carolina Walters sure was impressive in her time at Latrobe, leaving quite a mark on both programs.

Walters, a midfielder, led a Wildcats lacrosse team to the postseason for the ninth time in the past 10 years.

She feels head coach Kaytie Costic and her staff are a huge reason for the program’s consistent success.

“They are really dedicated to making the program better every year and helping all the girls continue to improve their skills,” Walters said.

Walters was one of three team captains this year.

Even though Latrobe lost in the first round of the playoffs to Fox Chapel, Walters said she thinks the season was a success.

“We were aiming to get to the playoffs, so it was exciting for us to be able to play that one last game together as a team,” Walters said.

Walters also has had success on the tennis team in the fall.

She won a WPIAL doubles title in 2021 and was a part of a WPIAL team title in 2020.

“It was awesome,” Walters said of her successes in tennis. “We were able to play really well together (in 2020), and just being able to play with them was amazing.”

Walters was one of three team captains on the tennis team this year.

Walters is going to Saint Vincent and is undecided on a major, although she’ll probably study English.

She also plans to continue playing lacrosse and tennis.

With her senior season recently ending, Carolina Walters took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with lacrosse?

My dad has actually coached lacrosse for a really long time. He was coaching before I was born, so I’ve grown up around the sport. I really liked it when I started it, so I just kept playing.

How did your season go from a personal standpoint?

Personally, I think I did well. I think I improved on a lot of things that I needed to work on, just being more aggressive and working with my team better. I definitely was aiming to do well this season, it being my last season of high school. I’m really happy with how it went.

How was it getting to be one of the team captains?

It’s really cool when you’ve been on the team all four years and you’ve gotten to see other leaders. Like my freshman year and my sophomore year, the seniors, getting to look up to them and then coming into my senior season, being able to be that leader for the freshmen and for the sophomores. It’s an honor to be able to be picked as one of the captains.

What is your biggest strength?

I would say my experience around lacrosse. I’m very comfortable on the field and with a stick in my hand. So, I think just the experience I’ve had around the sport and the amount of years I’ve been able to play, it just helped me to be more comfortable with being on the field.

Is there an area where you’re looking to improve?

I would say just being more aggressive. I’ve never been that aggressive of a person on the field, and that’s a big thing in lacrosse that makes you a lot better. I would say that would be the biggest thing I need to work on.

Why did you decide to play lacrosse and tennis and is there anything that carries over from one sport to the other?

My dad also coached tennis, and I’ve played tennis for a long time. I decided to play both because I’ve been playing them for a long time. I would say staying in shape and being able to play both seasons keeps me active for the other sport. Also, the hand-eye coordination, for stick skills in lacrosse and everything in general for tennis, keeps all those skills sharp for the opposite season.

Is there one moment from your high school career that stands out to you?

I would say for tennis definitely the team WPIAL title in 2020. Then for lacrosse, probably being able to play in the playoffs this year against Fox Chapel. We had two really close games against Norwin and Penn Trafford to be able to get to the playoffs. It was really exciting to be able to have that last game to wrap up my entire high school tennis and lacrosse career.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I would say that I love learning foreign languages. I have studied both Latin and French in the past and then I started learning Hebrew this year.

Tags: Latrobe