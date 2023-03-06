Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Fletcher Harvey

Monday, March 6, 2023 | 9:00 AM

Submitted Latrobe senior Fletcher Harvey

Sometimes in sports, a team needs a little failure to propel itself forward.

That was the case for Latrobe’s hockey team last season and the start of this season.

The Wildcats missed the postseason for the first time in 17 years last year.

Senior Fletcher Harvey was on that team, and he noted how the experience affected him and his teammates.

“Missing the playoffs last year was definitely an eye opener for us,” Harvey said. “We still hold that with us and use it as fuel to really go for it this season to try and make up for breaking that streak.”

This season, it started 2-2, and in those losses, Latrobe mustered a total of two goals.

As a result, captain Peyton Myers called a closed-door, players-only meeting.

It seemed to pay off, as the team has gone 9-5-1 since and clinched a spot in the Class 2A Penguins Cup playoffs.

“It got all of us motivated and on board to go all out and really strive to try to make and win a Pens Cup for Latrobe,” Harvey said about the meeting.

Even though the team is in a playoff position, players are not 100% satisfied with their performance.

“I wouldn’t say we are unsatisfied — obviously a winning record is good — but as a team, I think we could’ve done better,” Harvey said. “But now we have to look past that and focus on playoffs.”

One thing that’s helped Latrobe this season has been its scoring depth.

Five players have more than 20 points, including Harvey, who has 16 goals and 34 points.

Harvey expressed how important it is to have production up and down the lineup.

“It’s nice having all these scoring threats because it means that we don’t have to rely on a couple people,” Harvey said.

Harvey is going to attend IUP to study supply chain management and hopes to play hockey as well.

Nearing the end of the season, Harvey took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with hockey?

I started hockey just playing dek hockey in Latrobe, and then one winter, Peyton Myers put an ice rink in his backyard. At first I refused to try it, but once I got going, I just fell in love with it.

How would you describe your personal season so far?

I definitely started slower in the goal department than what I was hoping for, but once I got going, I just got into it and it just started coming to me again. But I will always think I can do better.

What’s your biggest strength?

I think my biggest strength is my shot. I like to think I’m able to put it in the small corners.

Is there an area where you can improve?

I could definitely improve my game in many ways, such as getting the puck off the wall for breakouts or making quicker decisions.

How would you describe your personal game?

I like to think of my game as the goal scorer. My teammates always give me great passes. I feel like it is my job to make sure I finish those chances. I like to score most of my goals around the front of the net. Like when shots get to the net, I like to crash the net.

What’s one thing that people don’t know about you?

Peanut butter is a big part of my life. I eat peanut butter about every day and even painted my parking spot at school as a giant Jif peanut butter jar.

