Westmoreland County senior spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Jude Lovre

Monday, November 8, 2021 | 10:36 AM

Penn-Trafford’s volleyball team just concluded its 2021 season, but the Warriors didn’t go down without a fight. They got the sixth seed in the Class 4A playoffs and defeated first-round opponent Peters Township, 3-0.

In the quarterfinals, they drew Oakland Catholic, a team they had beaten earlier in the year, but lost, 3-0.

One of their top players, senior Jude Lovre, might have been competing in an entirely different WPIAL tournament this fall if things had broken differently. As a freshman, she decided to leave the volleyball court for the field hockey team.

“I thought to myself that I wasn’t good enough or aggressive enough,” Lovre said. “But it turned out that I really missed volleyball.”

Back on the court, Lovre has become a key part of the Warriors’ efforts over her high school career, switching positions every year.

“It’s kind of a mind game,” Lovre said. “It’s good to switch positions because it makes me more versatile.”

Now that the season has concluded, Jude Lovre took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started playing volleyball?

I started through PTARC (Penn-Trafford Area Recreation Commission), and there I played on my first team. Then I started playing through Trafford Middle (School).

How do you think the team did this season?

I think overall we did really well. We beat a lot of high-ranked teams out of our section, and I also think that we did well in our section, too. Compared to last year, we won a few more games and a few more important and bigger games, such as Oakland Catholic and beating Latrobe at home.

How do you think you did personally?

Personally, I think I did well this season. Every year, I have been switched to different positions, so every year I’ve had to adapt to a new position. This year, it was one of my goals to really just dominate the right side, and I feel like I did accomplish that.

What position do you feel most comfortable with?

I feel most comfortable with either outside hitter or right side. There’s a lot of good outside hitters out there, but I feel like it’s not always as easy to find a really good right side. Especially since I’m a righty, it should be more difficult.

What is your biggest strength?

I think my biggest strength might be reading the block and really seeing where the block is before I hit (the ball) over the net. I’m good at deciding when to hit it over the net or to tip it or to push it.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

I do think that I could potentially work on jumping higher and getting a stronger swing.

What is your best memory from your high school volleyball career?

I think probably beating Oakland Catholic this year. There were a lot of fans, and our student section is always so supportive of us and (in) all sports in general at our school. I feel like all of us played together and not individually. We all played to our potential because I know that we all wanted it. We got what we wanted, and we got what we worked really for.

What are your plans for after high school?

I don’t know where I’m going to play, but I would really like to get recruited. I’m talking to a few coaches, but I’m kind of waiting for my club season to start so I can get more coaches to see me and recognize me. As of right now, I know that I’m going to play in college, but I’m just not sure where.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I love fashion. I love trying on prom dresses and stuff and trying to come up with new ideas in my head on what I could wear the next day or how to help someone else get dressed up for something.

