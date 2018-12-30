Westmoreland County sports look-ahead: Week of Dec. 31, 2018

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Sunday, December 30, 2018 | 5:54 PM

WEDNESDAY

Wrestling

After the holiday break, section matches resume around the WPIAL. A few to watch in the area include Franklin Regional at Norwin in Section 1-AAA (A), and Gateway at Greensburg Salem and Hempfield at Penn Hills in Section 1-AAA (B).

THURSDAY

Girls basketball

Section play revs up again across the WPIAL. Locally, Hempfield, seeking its first section win, hosts Upper St. Clair in Section 3-6A. Latrobe visits Laurel Highlands in Section 3-5A, and Aquinas Academy plays at Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 3-A.

Hockey

South/East Division leader Latrobe will host Moon at 9:15 p.m. at Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball

Four of six teams in Section 2-6A will make the WPIAL playoffs, and a few games could go a long way in helping to determine the qualifiers.

An intriguing matchup has much-improved Penn-Trafford at home against high-scoring Latrobe, the top-ranked team in Class 6A.

In Section 1-5A, Penn Hills is at Greensburg Salem. Franklin Regional travels to Plum in Section 3-5A. Mt. Pleasant visits Derry in Section 1-4A, and Yough is at Knoch in Section 2-4A.

Other section matchups to keep an eye on: Southmoreland at Charleroi (4-3A), Carmichaels at Jeannette (2-2A), and Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic (3-A). And in the District 6 Heritage Conference, Ligonier Valley travels to Saltsburg.

Girls basketball

A clash of two of Class 6A’s best meet in McCandless as fourth-ranked Norwin visits No. 1 North Allegheny.

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford is a strong Section 3-5A game. It is the first half of a girls-boys doubleheader.

Wrestling

The 66th Westmoreland County Coaches Association Tournament gets underway at Norwin.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

Champions will be crowned at the WCCA championships at Norwin.

Boys basketball

A nonsection game to watch has Jeannette at Penn Hills.

Girls basketball

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford is a nonsection game nowadays but should be a solid matchup nonetheless. Southmoreland at Serra Catholic also shows promise.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.