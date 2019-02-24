Westmoreland County teams set to open PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 6:50 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Previous Next

Latrobe has waited almost a year to get back to the PIHL Penguins Cup Class 2A playoffs.

The Wildcats’ last visit wasn’t pleasant as Quaker Valley stunned Latrobe, 1-0, in overtime in the first round. It’s a defeat that still resonates with the team.

“Last year was a heartbreaking loss, but I still say that was probably the best game we played all year. It was tough to lose a home game that you earned,” Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “That experience stays with us, but the game is in the past. We’ll use it to our advantage this year. The guys that are on the team have been to a Penguins Cup, and they know the effort it takes and what is to be expected in the playoffs. Guys have to find that extra level to step up. Every shift means a little more. We have to make sure we’re ready for that.”

Next Monday, the Wildcats (14-5) open the postseason against Hampton (10-9). The Talbots beat Latrobe, 6-4, in their only meeting this year.

“I think the guys are ready for it. This what we’ve been looking forward to all season,” Latrobe senior Cole Novak said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but I feel like we’re going to start going up right now.”

Once again, the Wildcats have avoided this week’s play-in round, which provides extra time to rest and prepare for Hampton.

“It’s always nice to get a bye, especially right now. A lot of our players play travel, and we have some kids who are banged up,” Novak said. “It’s nice to have that bye and get everyone ready for playoffs. The last couple games, we haven’t been playing the greatest. These next couple practices will be big for us to turn things around for the playoffs.”

Latrobe finished the regular season with four wins in its final six games. The team dropped a pair of 4-3 games to Penn-Trafford and Pine-Richland but closed the schedule with a 4-2 win over Hempfield.

“That was a good game for us. We have to be a little more consistent, and that’s something we have to work on,” Werner said. “We gave up two goals in the third period, and Hempfield kind of took over the game in the third. But winning four out of six and coming down to the wire for the division title, we’re happy with where we are. We’re excited for the opportunity to play in the playoffs. You never know what’ll happen.”

The Wildcats face a crowded Class 2A field. Franklin Regional and Hempfield also are contenders.

Franklin Regional saw its quest for a third Penguins Cup in three years come to an end in the first round last postseason. The Panthers (11-8) hope to make another run and open against Mars (15-4) next Monday. Mars posted a 3-2 win during the regular season.

“When we won our first Penguins Cup, we were a No. 3 or 4 seed and were not predicted to make it past the first or second round,” Franklin Regional senior goaltender Danny Soltesz said. “As long as everyone commits to the plan, anything can happen in the playoffs.”

Hempfield scored the most goals in Class 2A (113), and the Spartans (11-8) hope to keep it going Tuesday against Quaker Valley (5-14).

“We know we can score goals. We have a lot of depth, and we expect to score a lot. We tried some things down the stretch to match different styles,” Hempfield coach Denny Zeravica said. “I think the players are very excited. We have a lot of seniors on this team, and they have a lot of points. We’ll have to be really aware against Quaker Valley, especially when their top guys are on the ice because their top guys are as good as anybody in the league. We don’t want to take away from our strengths, but we’ll take measures to counter some of the things I think they like to do best.”

Jared Gerger (35 points) and Matt Traczynski (34) lead the way for Hempfield, but the team has eight other players in double figures.

CLASS A

Norwin (9-9) treks to Meadville (15-3) on Thursday, and Greensburg Salem (5-13) visits Montour (17-1) on Monday to open Penguins Cup Class A action.

The Knights alternated losses and wins in their last seven games to close the regular season. Jacob Dally leads Norwin with 32 points. Mason Pivarnik (29), Logan Connelly (22) and Aidan Rosko (22) are right behind.

The Golden Lions beat Kiski Area, 3-2, to close the regular season. That snapped a three-game losing streak. Zack Szolek leads Greensburg Salem with 33 points. Brendon Linderman (31) and Cole McNair (26) are next.

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg-Salem, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin