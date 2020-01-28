Westmoreland County wrestling notebook: Latrobe collects medals at West Branch

By:

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Gabe Willochell tries to pick up back points on Hempfield’s Derek Choby during a Dec. 18, 2019 dual meet.

It was another successful tournament for the Latrobe wrestling team, which earned a fourth-place finish at the West Branch Ultimate Warrior tournament.

The Wildcats finished with 130.5 points, finishing behind Southern Columbia (210.5), Mifflin County (189.5) and Johnsonburg (131).

Gabe Willochell was the Wildcats’ only champion, winning the 132-pound title. Freshman Nathan Roth placed second at 120.

Other placewinners were Jack Pletcher (third at 152), Tyler Lynch (fourth at 195), Corey Boerio (fourth at 182), Tyler Ross (sixth at 220) and Enzo Angelicchio (seventh at 126).

One for the ages

When Waynesburg and Canon-McMillan met for the WPIAL Section 4-AAA title Jan. 22, the match turned to be more than anyone could have imagined. Waynesburg won, 31-30.

A standing-room-only crowd watched the teams duke it out and after 14 bouts, the match had to be decided by the rulebook.

Waynesburg was awarded an extra point to break a 30-30 score on the tenth tiebreaker (j), most near-fall points scored.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Canon-McMillan athletic director and WPIAL wrestling committee chairman Frank Volcano Jr. said. “It reminded me of the old days. It was good for the sport to see a match like that.”

A first for Frazier

Frazier picked up the first team victory in school history with a 45-27 win over Belle Vernon.

The match also featured the return of two-time PIAA Class AA champion Thayne Lawrence to the mat.

Lawrence, who was injured at the Ironman Tournament in December, defeated Logan Hoffman, 9-2.

The Frazier senior has been rehabbing an injured shoulder.

Norwin wins at Sharon

The Norwin wrestling team won the Sharon Duals for the second consecutive season.

The Knights edged Butler, 40-36, in the title match.

Norwin also defeated Eisenhower (50-30), Iroquois (57-12), Knoch (60-15) and Burgettstown (37-28).

“It was a good tournament for us,” Norwin coach Vince DeAugustine said. “We faced some good competition.”

Injury report

Injuries are part of any sport, especially this time of the year.

It appears that Lawrence is back to defend his state title after competing against Belle Vernon.

Mt. Pleasant sophomore Dayton Pitzer, a returning PAA Class AA champion, is reportedly close to returning to competition following a leg injury.

Former Franklin Regional wrestler Spencer Lee showed how a regular season injury doesn’t need to derail a postseason run. He missed almost his entire junior year while rehabbing a shoulder injury and won a state title.

On the mend is Norwin senior Ryan Weinzen, who injured his left arm at practice. He’s seeking another opinion on the injury. He said he hopes to be back for sections.

Canon-McMillan heavyweight Giomar Ramos is out with an injury and isn’t expected to return, while Kiski Area heavyweight Stone Joseph has been out since the Powerade Tournament. There’s no word on his status.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

