Westmoreland County wrestling notebook: Top teams set to square off at Kiski Area

By:

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 5:40 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greater Latrobe’s Gabe Willochell wrestles Nazareth’s Drew Clearie in the 132-pound class AAA quarterfinal during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Four of the top five Class AAA wrestling teams in the WPIAL will square off Friday at Kiski Area.

No. 1 Hempfield (6-0), No. 2 Kiski Area (6-0), No. 4. Seneca Valley (1-0) and No. 5 Canon-McMillan (2-0) each will wrestle two matches beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Hempfield will meet Canon-McMillan in the first match while Kiski Area tangles with Seneca Valley.

At 7:45 p.m., Hempfield and Seneca Valley will square off while Kiski Area and Canon-McMillan battle.

The mini tournament features two-time PIAA champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon from Seneca Valley and PIAA champion Gerrit Nijenhuis from Canon-McMillan.

PIAA placewinners and qualifiers include runner-up Dylan Chappell of Seneca Valley, third-place finisher Jack Blumer from Kiski Area, fourth-place finishers Ty Linsenbigler and Isaiah Vance of Hempfield and eighth-place finisher Nick Delp of Kiski Area. The qualifiers are Tanner Rohaley of Canon-McMillan, Dillon Ferretti of Hempfield, Ethan Berginc of Hempfield and Antonio Amelio of Seneca Valley.

Wildcats roar

Latrobe won the team title at the 35th Max Horz Border Wars Invitational at Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

The Wildcats had eight champions, including outstanding wrestler senior Gabe Willochell.

Vincent Kilkeary won the 106-pound weight class. Lucio Angelicchio finished second at 113. Nate Roth took the 120 weight class, while Enzo Angelicchio took second at 126.

Willochell was 8-0 in winning the 138 title. Payton Henry was second at 145.

Also winning were Ricky Armstrong at 145, Jack Pletcher at 152, Corey Boerio at 182, Tyler Lynch at 195 and Tyler Ross at 220. Lynch actually defeated teammate Micah Piper in the finals, 1-0.

Doubleheader

There is a high school-college doubleheader Thursday at Seton Hill.

Norwin and Greensburg Salem will meet at 6 p.m. followed by Seton Hill and Davis and Elkins at 8.

Seton Hill’s roster features numerous wrestlers from Westmoreland County.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.