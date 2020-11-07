Westmoreland football notebook: Jeannette-Clairton meet again for WPIAL Class A title

Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 3:55 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening win at Jeannette. The perennial Class A powers will play again, this time for a WPIAL championship.

For the third time in six years, Class A heavyweights Clairton and Jeannette will meet for a WPIAL championship.

Clairton wiped out Shenango, 55-16, and Jeannette handled Rochester, 40-13, in Friday night’s semifinals.

It will be a rivalry renewed — a rematch many anticipated, including the coaches, after Clairton defeated the Jayhawks, 34-28, in Week 1.

Clairton’s Wayne Wade and Roy Hall of Jeannette said the teams probably would hook up again in the finals, but they predicted another showdown at Heinz Field.

With the covid-19 era being what it is, the WPIAL moved the championship games to high school venues.

The top-seeded Bears (8-0) instead will take on No. 3 Jeannette (8-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium.

“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to because we feel like we have been playing our best football,” Jeannette senior running back Roberto Smith Jr. said. “We are ready to play them tough again.”

State No. 1 Clairton has beaten Jeannette eight out of 10 times since 2014.

Clairton has 13 WPIAL titles, including nine since 2006. Jeannette will be going after a 10th title, the last in ‘17.

Clairton beat Jeannette in the 2015 and ‘16 title games, 40-0 and 26-6.

Their last postseason meeting came in 2017 when the Jayhawks avenged a 40-6 loss in the regular season with an 18-7 win in the semifinals.

Earlier this season, running back Dontae Sanders ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears, who ended Jeannette’s run of success at McKee Stadium. The loss snapped an 18-game winning streak at home. The Jayhawks had not lost a home opener since 1993.

The game also marked a breakout performance for Jeannette freshman quarterback Brad Birch, who completed 21 of 28 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive debut.

Wehner hurt

Central Catholic freshman quarterback Payton Wehner was wheeled off the field on a stretcher Friday night in the first quarter of the Vikings’ 38-24 victory over North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 6A championship.

The North Huntingdon native’s mother, Joan, a former girls basketball coach at Norwin, tweeted a picture of her son from a hospital bed.

“In the ambulance when I gave (Payton Wehner) the update that (Central) was down 14-3,” Joan Wehner tweeted. “He said, we’ll be back.” Wehner was running a wildcat play when he was injured.

A champion in many ways for sure!!! Never once doubted his team. In the ambulance when I gave @PaytonWehner the update that @PCC_FOOTBALL was down 14-3, he said we’ll be back. The support of the team and @studsect is unbelievable. @centralvikings is certainly a special place! https://t.co/PZDlZvPwsx — Joan Wehner (@WehnerJoan) November 7, 2020

Joan Wehner said Saturday that Payton has two broken bones in his right leg, near his ankle. Payton will have surgery once the swelling subsides.

Wehner attended a film session with the team Saturday morning, and he was awarded the game ball.

The Wehners were inspired by an outpouring of support. Jim Wehner, Payton’s father, is an assistant football coach at Central.

So proud of my guys. Watched the whole game at the hospital and never doubted them for a second. Love my guys❤️???????? https://t.co/UHAhw4SpLr — Payton Wehner (@PaytonWehner) November 7, 2020

“I am feeling better than last night, thankfully,” Payton said. “Last night, I felt ready to go and everything, it’s just unfortunate that it had to end that way. All the support was unbelievable.”

Wehner will have to be patient to make a comeback. He also planned to play basketball this year.

“We don’t know exactly how long I’ll be out for, but (the doctors) said in January is when I should start physical therapy.”

Senior sendoff

Penn-Trafford’s playoff run to its sixth semifinal in eight years came to a halt Friday in a 49-14 loss to No. 1 Pine-Richland.

The loss ends the careers of a talented — and large — senior group. The Warriors will lose 23 seniors from a 6-2 team.

Among them is quarterback Ethan Carr, receiver Chase Vecchio, two-way twins Mason and Nate Frye, running back Brad Ford and others.

Leps and bounds

After reaching the WPIAL finals last year, Belle Vernon was eliminated in the semifinals Friday by Aliquippa, 33-25.

The uprising in the program probably will continue next year.

Belle Vernon will be a team to watch again, especially with junior quarterback Devin Whitlock returning, along with running back Quinton Martin, an emerging talent who helped the Leopards (6-2) as a freshman.

Any big performance against any Aliquippa team is impressive and both players did some damage against the Quips.

Whitlock ran for 135 yards and two scores Friday, and also scored on a 64-yard punt return. Martin scored on a 53-yard run.

