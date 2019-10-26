Westmoreland football notebook: Jeannette’s Pruitt released from hospital

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 6:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Jackson Pruitt scores during the second quarter against OLSH Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Moon Area High School.

Jeannette senior Jackson Pruitt, who suffered a head injury during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Clairton and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, was released and at home resting early Saturday.

The injury occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter when Pruitt collided with teammate Bayley Molter while pursuing Clairton quarterback Brendan Parsons.

Molter was assisted off the field with an apparent knee injury and later returned. Pruitt was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Both teams took a knee around Pruitt while he received medical assistance.

In a Twitter message, Pruitt said: ‘My head is hurting. Feeling better compared to last night.’

Jeannette coach Roy Hall said it was good Pruitt was home and characterized the scene as “scary.”

Hall said Clairton coach Wayne Wade called him to check on Pruitt.

SALOPEK GETS THE RECORD

Norwin senior quarterback Jack Salopek would be the first to say he rather would be playing next week in the WPIAL playoffs then setting an individual record.

In Salopek’s final high school game, he completed 19 of 43 for 266 yards against Seneca Valley. He needed 133 yards to surpass 6,000 career yards. He finished with 6,133 yards, which ranks 14th in WPIAL history.

Salopek, a Western Michigan commit, became the first passer from Westmoreland County to throw for more than 6,000 yards.

Salopek also broke the Knights’ single-season passing mark held by Waylon Davis (2,037 yards) in 1997. Salopek finished with 2,212 yards.

300 IN 500

When Penn-Trafford defeated Franklin Regional, 21-0, it was the programs’s 300th win in its 500th game.

Penn-Trafford began playing football in 1972 following the merger on Penn Joint and Trafford.

Its record stands at 300-190-10.

Penn-Trafford has won 12 conference titles.

The Warriors will probably be seeded No. 1 in Class 5A at the WPIAL football pairings meeting. This is the school’s 28th playoff appearance.

Penn-Trafford has reached the WPIAL finals three times (1997, 2015, and ‘17) but are seeking its first title.

OH, WHAT A NIGHT

Hempfield senior Nathan Roby and Derry Area senior Justin Huss as both surpassed 400 yards rushing in a game.

Roby became the second Hempfield player to run for more than 400 yards in a game. He rushed for 407 yards and six touchdowns as Hempfield defeated Plum, 60-27.

Matt Steve 446 yards against Connellsville in 1999 is the team record.

Huss rushed for 405 yards and scored five touchdowns as Derry defeated Burrell, 56-32, to knock the Bucs out of playoff contention and put Mt. Pleasant in.

Derry coach Tim Sweeney called Huss the best running back in the Big East Conference, and Burrell found out why.

The only conference game Huss missed was a 13-3 loss to North Catholic.

RECORD-BREAKING

West Greene senior running back Ben Jackson scored eight touchdowns and rushed for 367 yards on only 17 carries in a win against Union.

Jackson has 47 touchdowns this season, which breaks the regular-season record of 42 set by Armstrong’s Zane Dudek.

Next in Jackson’s sights is Clairton’s Tyler Boyd, who finished with 51 including playoffs.

LATE-GAME HEROICS

Latrobe arguably has the best special teams player in the WPIAL in Kam Stevens, so opponents have learned to squib kickoffs.

After Highlands scored a late touchdown to take an 18-13 lead against Wildcats, the Rams did just that.

Dakota Morrison fielded the kick, and he rumbled to the Highlands’ 1. Two plays later, Bobby Fetter scored on a 1-yard plunge with 4 seconds left.

“Johnny Crise (Highlands’ receiver) made some incredible plays to put them in position to score,” Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said. “Dakota then made a great play, got us down to the 1. This team doesn’t weave when things go wrong. It’s happened all season.”

BEST TWEET

HERITAGE CONFERENCE RULES, AGAIN

The PIAA District 6 Heritage and WestPAC Conference has crossover games in Week 9 matching teams with similar records.

The Heritage Conference won all 10 games last season, and it won seven of nine games played Friday.

Blairsville defeated Blacklick Valley, 36-7; Homer-Center edged Shade, 16-15; Northern Cambria blasted Ferndale, 40-6; Penns Manor outscored North Start, 44-20; Saltsburg downed Windber 23-12; United won by forfeit over Conemaugh Valley; and West Shamokin crushed Conemaugh Township, 58-15.

The WestPAC winners were Meyersdale 24-14 over Marion Center and Berlin-Brothersvalley getting past Purchase Line, 4-7.

Ligonier Valley and Portage played for the Appalachian Bowl title Saturday night.

