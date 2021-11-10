Westmoreland football players to watch for 2021 Week 11

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 4:37 PM

Submitted by John Ruane Penn-Trafford’s Jack Jollie is a member of the 2021 football team. Submitted by Jason Fazekas Mt. Pleasant’s Brant Garn is a member of the 2021 football team. Submitted by Matt Humbert Belle Vernon’s Logan Hoffman is a member of the 2021 football team. Previous Next

Brant Garn

Mt. Pleasant, sr., WR

The 6-foot-2 senior is a big target for quarterback Tyler Reese. He has seven catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings.

Logan Hoffman

Belle Vernon, sr., FB/TE/ILB

Hoffman is an excellent blocker on offense and also a leader on defense for the Leopards. He has 55 tackles and has broken up a pass for a stingy Leopard defense.

Jack Jollie

Penn-Trafford, sr., TE/LB

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior has 65 tackles and three forced fumbles from his linebacker spot. He’s also caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

