Westmoreland football players to watch for 2021 Week 11
By:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 4:37 PM
Brant Garn
Mt. Pleasant, sr., WR
The 6-foot-2 senior is a big target for quarterback Tyler Reese. He has seven catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings.
Logan Hoffman
Belle Vernon, sr., FB/TE/ILB
Hoffman is an excellent blocker on offense and also a leader on defense for the Leopards. He has 55 tackles and has broken up a pass for a stingy Leopard defense.
Jack Jollie
Penn-Trafford, sr., TE/LB
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior has 65 tackles and three forced fumbles from his linebacker spot. He’s also caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Mt. Pleasant, Penn-Trafford
More High School Football• Discipline key for top-seeded Belle Vernon when New Castle comes to town
• Trib 10: Back to work for ranked teams in Week 11
• Springdale aims for revenge against No. 5 Rochester in WPIAL quarterfinals
• A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 11
• Upstart programs collide when Cornell, Leechburg meet in Class A quarterfinals